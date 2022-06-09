Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta halts dual-camera smartwatch development, to focus on wearables

    According to Bloomberg, Meta will instead focus on creating wrist wearables, which might be similar to a traditional fitness band. Meta has not publicly disclosed the product's specifications or its decision to discontinue development of this device.

    Meta halts dual-camera smartwatch development to focus on wearables
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 9, 2022, 6:02 PM IST

    Meta has chosen to halt development of its rumoured dual-camera smartwatch. According to the most recent report, the company is concentrating on wearables, but this product may never see the light of day. The wristwatch is codenamed Milan by the business and features a huge display as well as two cameras. Meta was planned to debut this device to compete with Apple Watch, but it now appears improbable.

    However, the research shows that Meta may be narrowing its emphasis on profitable routes and saving expenses, which was also obvious when the business opted to halt employment and even close down a few departments. This wristwatch was anticipated to be released this year, with Meta pricing the gadget at roughly $349 (approximately Rs 27,100), according to previous rumours.

    Also Read | Apple AR/VR headset likely to launch in January 2023: Reports

    Possibly if the Milan smartwatch ambitions have been scrapped, Meta may leverage the features and even some of the technologies it has created in the future on other wearable products. The camera on this wristwatch was designed to be useful in a variety of ways.

    The first was to allow you to take images, while the second was to assist with certain health-tracking capabilities and even utilise it as a controller for augmented reality (AR) features, which Meta has been lobbying for from its inception.

    The Meta smartwatch renderings and prototype had twin cameras, one on the back with a 12-megapixel sensor and one on the front with a 5-megapixel sensor. It even supported Wi-Fi, GPS, and eSIM for independent use.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built-in camera? Here's what we know

