    The ambitious timeframe, according to The Information, reflects Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambition to promote his metaverse idea by encouraging more people to adopt VR gadgets.

    Meta planning to launch four high end VR headsets by 2024 Report gcw
    New Delhi, First Published May 3, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is developing four new virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) headsets that will be available in 2024. The ambitious timeframe, according to The Information, reflects Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambition to promote his metaverse idea by encouraging more people to adopt VR gadgets.

    "According to a source familiar with the situation, Meta is intending to debut Project Cambria, a high-end VR and mixed-reality headset it bills as a gadget for the future of work, around September," the report stated late Monday.

    Cambria's second generation, codenamed Funston, is expected to be released in 2024. Project Cambria might cost $799, which is higher than the $299/$399 price tag for Quest VR headsets. The Cambria VR headset may feature high-resolution visual quality, allowing you to compose and send emails while immersed in virtual reality.

    Zuckerberg, who is betting big on the metaverse, took a deep dive last week into his next investment objectives, which will fuel the company's development.

    The social network that they are starting to construct with Horizon, according to Zuckerberg, is the centrepiece of the approach.

    Also Read | Amazon reportedly working on 'new-to-the-world' AR smart home product

    "We expect to offer a web version of Horizon later this year that will allow consumers to easily walk into metaverse experiences from a lot more platforms, even without having a headset," he said during the company's earnings conference. At the moment, the Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is only available on the company's Quest VR headsets.

    He said that the company's second aim for Horizon is expanding the metaverse economy and assisting creators in making a life in the metaverse. On the hardware front, the Meta Quest 2 remains the best virtual reality headset.

    Also Read | Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions, FaceTime camera

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
