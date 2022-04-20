Amazon reportedly working on 'new-to-the-world' AR smart home product

Unlike many of its industry peers, Amazon has mainly remained on the sidelines when it comes to AR and VR gear, according to the research.

Amazon is apparently working on a "new-to-the-world" augmented reality (AR) product while also hiring for a "new-to-the-world smart-home product." Amazon is aiming to fill a wide range of senior positions, including computer vision scientists, designers, programme managers, product managers, researchers, and technicians, implying that the business is looking to build up a substantial team, according to Protocol.

"You will transform a sophisticated extended reality (XR) research concept into a wonderful and practical new-to-world consumer product," one job description says, using the industry abbreviation for extended reality, which may include both AR and virtual reality (VR).

Another job posting defined the endeavour as including "XR/AR devices," and stated that future employees would be part of "a greenfield development effort" that would entail "creating code for early prototypes to mass production."

Amazon did not reply quickly to a request for comment.

Also Read | Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions, FaceTime camera

The tech behemoth is seeking a user experience (UX) designer to work on "the basic system interface as well as end-user apps ranging from multi-modal interfaces to 3D AR entertainment experiences." It also recommends that applicants "think spatially, having 3D design skills in motion design, animation (and) AR/VR, gaming," among other things.

Unlike many of its industry peers, Amazon has mainly remained on the sidelines when it comes to AR and VR gear, according to the research.

Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Snap have all had devices on the market at some point, and Apple's aspirations to produce its own AR glasses have been known for some time.

Amazon does have its own smart glasses, named Echo Frames, but they lack a visual component for the time being. The business did apply for patents for entertainment-focused video spectacles about a decade ago, but there's little sign that these efforts were taken much farther.

Also Read | Google launches 'Switch to Android' app to help users easily transfer data from an iPhone