    Apple reportedly working on HomePod with Apple TV functions, FaceTime camera

    This gadget is unlikely to be unveiled by Apple this year. However, with the Apple WWDC 2022 scheduled for June, it is probable that the business may provide hints or disclose specifics regarding a new ecosystem with a cross-product.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    The Apple HomePod might be reimagined as a smart display speaker with a camera. According to various media reports, the all-new Apple gadget might be powered by the tvOS platform. HomePods haven't exactly lit the market on fire, which is to be anticipated from any Apple device. As a result, a new product with the same form factor as the HomePod might give it fresh life. According to reports, Apple is considering adding a display to the HomePod, as well as a built-in camera that will handle FaceTime conversations.

    The HomePod component of the gadget will provide high-quality audio in the living area. In many aspects, this unidentified gadget might compete in the market with Google Nest Hub Max and Amazon's Echo Show devices.

    Instead of a sequel, the market has seen numerous HomePod Mini speakers, with another one planned later this year. However, when it comes to this one-of-a-kind technology, specifics are few right now, and there have been no product leaks indicating a release date in the near future. The tvOS platform running on the display might potentially function as a hub, allowing you to connect to an external display. FaceTime calls may also be made using the built-in camera.

    Facebook offers a comparable offering, and other internet companies are keeping a careful eye on where this product area goes in the future.

