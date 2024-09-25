MacBook Air M2 under Rs 70,000 in Flipkart big billion days sale! Here's why you shouldn't miss it

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will offer the MacBook Air M2 for an unprecedented price of under Rs 70,000. The sale, starting September 27, will feature the 256GB model at Rs 64,999, a significant discount from its original and current prices. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to this deal.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale begins on September 27, and if you've been waiting to buy a new laptop, now could be the time. The e-commerce portal has revealed that the MacBook Air M2 will be offered for less than Rs 70,000. According to Flipkart, the MacBook Air M2 with 256GB of storage would be priced at Rs 64,999 during the next sale.

Apple first released the MacBook Air M2 for well than Rs 1 lakh in the market, but it is currently available for roughly Rs 99,900. According to the teasers, Flipkart and some bank cards may save you an additional Rs 29,900 off the final price. Those with Flipkart Plus will have access to the offer a day in advance.

Having the Air model powered by an M2 processor means you get Apple Intelligence capabilities and extended product support from the firm. If your utilisation can handle 8GB of RAM on the laptop, this price is a no-brainer.

Also Read | Best budget tablets under Rs 25,000 in September 2024

The MacBook Air M2 has a sleek and slim design. It features a brighter and bigger display with reduced bezels. It features Apple's powerful M2 CPU, which also drives the high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 model.

The MacBook Air with M2 processor has an 8-core CPU chipset and an 8-core GPU in terms of specs. The laptop has 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of unified memory. It runs the latest recent version of macOS Sequoia and features an M13-inch Retina display. Up to eighteen hours is the stated battery life of the laptop.

With its 1080p camera, the MacBook Air M2 model offers a superior photography experience. For a clean look, the manufacturer placed two tweeters and two woofers between the keyboard and display on the 2022 model, which does not have speaker grills. It supports Dolby Atmos and provides spatial audio.

Also Read | OnePlus celebrates festival season with #MakeitSpecial campaign; Check AMAZING offers

Latest Videos