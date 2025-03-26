user
OnePlus 13T to launch in April; LEAKS suggest to feature bigger battery and resemble iPhone 16e

Rumors suggest OnePlus is developing the 13T with a smaller 6.3-inch display and a larger 6,200mAh battery. Leaks indicate a possible April launch and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC at the beginning of the year in India.  The Chinese smartphone manufacturer now seems to be preparing to release the OnePlus 13T, which has a small design factor. Although OnePlus has not officially acknowledged its existence, a recent Chinese leak provides information on the phone's display and battery. According to reports, it will become official in April. There are rumours that the phone will have a larger battery than the OnePlus 13.

On Weibo, well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station revealed information on an unreleased OnePlus phone. According to reports, it has a 6.3-inch screen and a 6,200mAh battery. While the post does not explicitly mention the name of the smartphone, the comments of the post and previous leaks suggest that he is talking about the OnePlus 13T. It is said to launch in April this year.

Also Read | Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000!

In contrast, the basic OnePlus 13 boasts a 6,000mAh battery and a 6.82-inch display. Up to 80W charging is anticipated to be supported by the OnePlus 13T. In contrast, the OnePlus 13 supports both 50W wireless and 100W cable charging.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 13T will launch in some regions as the OnePlus 13 Mini. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, according to previous reports. A 50-megapixel main sensor will likely be part of the dual back camera arrangement. Instead of using the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor seen in the OnePlus 13, OnePlus may incorporate an optical fingerprint sensor into the future model.

Also Read | Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

About OnePlus 13's pricing and features

In India, the OnePlus 13's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 69,999. The OnePlus 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and runs OxygenOS 15.0, which is based on Android 15. It has up to 1TB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage and up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. A 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor is part of the phone's triple back camera array, which is branded by Hasselblad. It has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera on the front. The phone is said to be dust and water resistant, meeting IP68+ IP69 standards.

