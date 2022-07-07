Lava launches Blaze smartphone with triple camera; Here's all you need to know

Lava has released their new smartphone in the Indian market, with the promise of superior features at an inexpensive price. The Lava Blaze is a 4G phone, but the manufacturer has given it a glass body, which is unusual in such a budget.

Lava has released their new smartphone in the Indian market, with the promise of superior features at an inexpensive price. The Lava Blaze is a 4G phone, but the manufacturer has given it a glass body, which is unusual in such a budget. It is powered by a MediaTek CPU, runs Android 12, and has a triple back camera configuration.

Features: The Lava Blaze concentrates on aesthetics and software, but the phone's other features are unimpressive. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 CPU and comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It contains a microSD card slot for additional storage capacity of up to 256GB. The rear glass finish is nice to see in the sub-Rs 10,000 sector, and the phone comes with Android 12 out of the box, so you get the newest features.

Amazing back camera: Lava Blaze has three back cameras, one with a 13-megapixel sensor, one with a 2-megapixel sensor, and one with a VGA sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. Lava has included a 5000mAh battery that can be charged using a USB Type C connector.

Colours and price: The Lava Blaze is powered by a MediaTek Helio CPU. It is available in red, green, blue, and black. Lava Blaze is available in a single configuration with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. This smartphone is normally priced at Rs 9,699, but an introductory deal allows you to get it for Rs 8,699.

Additional specs: A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone. The built in India cheap smartphone runs an ad-free version of the Android 12 operating system. There are, however, certain customization and personalization choices put on top of Lava's basic interface. The USB-C connector on the Lava Blaze is used for data transfer and charging. It contains a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio connections. It is a 4G smartphone with dual-SIM compatibility.

