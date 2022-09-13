Is Google considering to move some production of Pixel phones to India?

Parent company Alphabet Inc has reportedly invited bids from manufacturers to make between 500,000 and 1 million Pixel smartphones. This move comes following disruptions in China from COVID-19 lockdown and the country’s rising tensions with the United States.

Google is considering about shifting some of the Pixel phone manufacture to India. This action follows COVID-19 lockdown-related disturbances in China and escalating hostilities between China and the US. According to reports, parent firm Alphabet Inc has requested bids from manufacturers to produce 500,000–1 million Pixel devices.

The report said that Google wants to create between 10 and 20 percent of the Pixel's expected yearly manufacturing. The report further said that Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai had earlier this year evaluated a strategy for manufacturing in India, but no final decision had been taken. If the clearance is implemented, India would have to import parts from China. According to Nikkei, Vietnam is another option that Alphabet is examining.

Apple now produces four models in India with the assistance of its contract manufacturing partners Foxconn and Wistron. It's also expected that India will produce the newest iPhone from Apple, the iPhone 14. On September 7, the business revealed the iPhone 14 series.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition to launch in India soon during Amazon sale; Details here

The shift away from China coincides with the Biden administration's intention to impose more restrictions on US semiconductor exports to China. It is prohibited for US businesses including KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp, and Applied Materials Inc to export machinery for chip manufacturing to Chinese manufacturers.

Additionally, earlier this year, the shutdown of Shanghai, China's major IT hub, as a result of an increase in COVID-19 instances interrupted international supply lines. On October 6, Google will introduce the Pixel 7 and its first wristwatch as it gets ready to compete with Apple with a new line of competing devices.

Also Read | Want to buy Apple's iPhone 14? Know price, special offers and how to buy