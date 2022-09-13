OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition to launch in India soon during Amazon sale; Details here

As the name suggests, the smartphone comes with a new Prime Blue colour option and buyers of the smartphone via Amazon sale can get a 3-month Amazon Prime subscription for free. The company has not yet revealed the price of the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition, however it is expected that it will be priced the same as the regular version.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition will be launched in India soon. Ahead of the festive season, OnePlus has announced that it is launching the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition in India. The smartphone has a new Prime Blue colour option, as the name indicates, and those who purchase it during an Amazon sale will receive a free 3-month Amazon Prime membership. Although the cost of the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition has not yet been disclosed by the business, it is anticipated that it will be priced similarly to the standard model.

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue version comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 0% to 100% in 32 minutes and 80W SUPERVOOC charging. The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is the brand-new incarnation of OnePlus' performance flagship for 2022.

The OnePlus 10R is powered by the Dimensity 8100 Max and sports a 6.7" FullHD+ AMOLED screen. The smartphone has a triple camera setup on its rear, comprising 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16MP front-facing camera.

It is powered by the leading MediaTek processor Dimensity 8100-MAX AI and OnePlus' distinctive OxygenOS software. The OnePlus 10R includes dual speakers built in and an in-display fingerprint scanner. A 4,500 mAh battery with 150W charging capability powers it. However, there is another model with a 5,000 mAh battery inside that charges more slowly, up to 80W.

The Amazon-exclusive colorway will be offered with 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB memory options, which are available for Rs 34,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Depending on the RAM configuration OnePlus has chosen for the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, there is a very significant likelihood that the pricing will remain the same.

The OnePlus 10R unveiled in April comes in two colors - Sierra Black and Forrest Green.

