iQOO Z7 Pro goes on sale today via Amazon: Check price, launch offers & more

iQOO Z7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It offers a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The smartphone packs a 64MP camera with OIS and a 16MP selfie camera.

The iQOO Z7 Pro, a new Z-series smartphone, was unveiled by iQOO last week in the Indian market. Today marks the first day that the iQOO Z7 Pro will be sold across the nation. The MediaTek Dimesnity 7200 CPU is inside the newest Z series smartphone from iQOO. A curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole in the middle is a feature of the iQOO Z7 Pro.

A 64MP main camera with OIS capability is included with the iQOO Z7 Pro. Under the hood, a 4600mAh battery cell that supports 66W rapid charging is housed. The smartphone launches Android 13, the most recent version of the operating system. For their most recent Z series phone, iQOO has also offered two years of Android version upgrades and three years of security patch updates.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost upto $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro; Here's why

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G costs Rs 23,999 in India. The 8GB + 256GB model of the Z-series smartphone is also available and costs Rs 24,999 in India. Today, September 5, at 12:00 PM, the smartphone will be exclusively sold on Amazon and the iQOO Store.

As a launch promotion, iQOO is giving a flat Rs 2000 discount on the purchase of its most recent smartphone when paying with an SBI or HDFC card. These bank promotions are valid for Amazon purchases. When using an ICICI or HDFC credit card (both EMI and non-EMI) or debit card to make a purchase of the iQOO Z7 Pro through the iQOO Store, customers will automatically receive a Rs 2000 discount.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to debut on October 4; Check out expected colour options & more

Meanwhile, the iQOOZ7 Pro has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The phone comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16MP shooter for selfies. The 4,600mAh battery of the iiQOO Z7 Pro supports 66W wired fast charging.

Also Read | iPhone 15 series to go on sale in India along with global debut: Report