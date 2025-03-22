iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 | Will it feature massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W fast charging and more?

Read Full Article

After launching the iQOO Neo 10R, the company is all set to launch another mainstream smartphone -- the iQOO Z10 5G. April 11 is the confirmed launch date for the Z10 5G. The business has also disclosed some of the phone's most important specifications prior to the debut. The iQOO Z10 5G, for example, has a huge 7,300mAh battery. This implies that, at least in terms of battery life, the next phone will surpass the most recent iQOO Neo 10R. Furthermore, according to the manufacturer, this is the largest battery ever made for its price range. But, before we address the pricing range, let's look at the leaked specs of the forthcoming iQOO Z10 5G.

iQOO Z10: Expected features and specifications

With its remarkable hardware, which includes the biggest smartphone battery ever seen at 7,300mAh with 90W fast charging capabilities, the iQOO Z10 5G is sure to turn heads. The phone's design has also been alluded to in the teaser. Three cameras and a flash ring are housed on a circular island on the rear panel of the iQOO Z10 5G. The phone has a rounded border and a boxy shape. The corporation has only shown one colour variation in the teaser, which is white. This version appears to have a silver metal frame with a marble texture on the back panel.

Based on earlier rumours, the Z10 is anticipated to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Right out of the box, it will run Funtouch OS 15.

According to rumours, the gadget would have a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 24001080. With a brightness of about 2000 nits, this panel is very bright. Similar to the iQOO Neo 10R, the Z10 5G could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for photography. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens are included.

iQOO Z10: Expected price

It is anticipated that the iQOO Z10 5G would cost less than Rs 25,000. Although the launch date has been confirmed by the corporation, a number of specifics have not yet been made public. Nevertheless, the premium memory and storage model can potentially fall into the Rs 30,000 price range. But it's unlikely that the iQOO Z10 5G would cost more than Rs 30,000. For comparison, the Z10 5G is anticipated to be less expensive than the iQOO Neo 10R, which has a starting price of Rs 26,999.

