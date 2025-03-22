user
user

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 | Will it feature massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W fast charging and more?

iQOO is set to launch the Z10 5G on April 11, boasting a massive 7,300mAh battery and 90W fast charging. Leaks suggest a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, AMOLED display, and a 50MP camera, with an expected price under Rs 25,000.

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 will it feature massive 7300 mah battery 90w fast charging and more gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

After launching the iQOO Neo 10R, the company is all set to launch another mainstream smartphone -- the iQOO Z10 5G.  April 11 is the confirmed launch date for the Z10 5G. The business has also disclosed some of the phone's most important specifications prior to the debut. The iQOO Z10 5G, for example, has a huge 7,300mAh battery. This implies that, at least in terms of battery life, the next phone will surpass the most recent iQOO Neo 10R. Furthermore, according to the manufacturer, this is the largest battery ever made for its price range. But, before we address the pricing range, let's look at the leaked specs of the forthcoming iQOO Z10 5G.

iQOO Z10: Expected features and specifications

With its remarkable hardware, which includes the biggest smartphone battery ever seen at 7,300mAh with 90W fast charging capabilities, the iQOO Z10 5G is sure to turn heads. The phone's design has also been alluded to in the teaser. Three cameras and a flash ring are housed on a circular island on the rear panel of the iQOO Z10 5G. The phone has a rounded border and a boxy shape. The corporation has only shown one colour variation in the teaser, which is white. This version appears to have a silver metal frame with a marble texture on the back panel.

Also Read | Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Based on earlier rumours, the Z10 is anticipated to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. Right out of the box, it will run Funtouch OS 15.

According to rumours, the gadget would have a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 24001080. With a brightness of about 2000 nits, this panel is very bright. Similar to the iQOO Neo 10R, the Z10 5G could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for photography. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens are included.

Also Read | Vivo V50 to OnePlus Nord 4: A look at top 5 Nothing Phone 3a Pro alternatives

iQOO Z10: Expected price

It is anticipated that the iQOO Z10 5G would cost less than Rs 25,000. Although the launch date has been confirmed by the corporation, a number of specifics have not yet been made public. Nevertheless, the premium memory and storage model can potentially fall into the Rs 30,000 price range. But it's unlikely that the iQOO Z10 5G would cost more than Rs 30,000. For comparison, the Z10 5G is anticipated to be less expensive than the iQOO Neo 10R, which has a starting price of Rs 26,999.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 gcw

Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Vivo Y19e with 5500 mah battery launched in India here is how much it costs check features price and more gcw

Vivo Y19e with 5500 mAh battery launched in India | Here's how much it costs

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Which Google smartphone should you buy? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Which Google smartphone should you buy?

Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price gcw

Moto Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Check out expected launch date, features and price

Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more gcw

Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more

Recent Stories

Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2025 title race: 'Tournament too long, competitive...' ddr

Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2025 title race: 'Tournament too long, competitive...'

Dhanashree Verma gives thumbs up as paps link her song on betrayal to real-life situation [WATCH] NTI

Dhanashree Verma gives thumbs up as paps link her song on betrayal to real-life situation [WATCH]

Actor Jack Lilley, known for 'Little House on the Prairie', passes away at 91 NTI

Actor Jack Lilley, known for ‘Little House on the Prairie’, passes away at 91

Kerala to Srinagar to Goa: India's 10 Must-See Destinations for Culture Nature and History RBA

Kerala to Srinagar to Goa: India's 10 Must-See Destinations for Culture Nature and History

Israel to Russia: 10 nations with longest working hours check India rank as well gcw

Israel to Russia: 10 nations with longest working hours

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon