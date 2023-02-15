Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Neo 7 to launch on February 16; Know its leaked features, price, other details

    The company has announced that it will unveil the iQOO Neo 7 in India on February 16th. The iQOO Neo 7 will likely be available via the company’s official website and e-commerce platform, Amazon. The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options – Frost Blue and Interstellar Black.

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    The iQOO Neo 7 will officially launch in India on February 16. We have already seen a few mid-range 5G phones around Rs 30,000 emerge in the first few weeks of 2023. According to reports, the iQOO Neo 7 is priced similarly. It's anticipated to compete with the just-released Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones.

    According to reports, the 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the iQOO Neo 7 will offer Full HD+ resolution. The panel may have a peak brightness of up to 1500 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. According to the sources, the device even boasts HDR10+ certifications.

    The iQOO Neo 7 could use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, which is something that the leaks have so far suggested. The device is expected to run Android 13 OS out of the box.

    In terms of optics, the company is said to include the typical triple rear camera setup. For less jerky footage, it could have a 64-megapixel primary camera that supports OIS. It could come with a 2-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.  On the front, we could see the standard 16-megapixel sensor on the front.

    A fingerprint sensor integrated into the display is rumoured to be there for biometric authentication. Under the hood, a regular 5,000mAh battery should be there. The business could provide support for 120W rapid charging technology.

    The estimated pricing of the iQOO Neo 7 is Rs 26,999, although this amount would include discounts. Reportedly, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the 5G phone will cost Rs 29,999 at the time of purchase. Additionally, the business is rumoured to introduce a 12GB + 256GB storage option with a potential price of Rs 34,999. It is significant to remember that these are not the official pricing, and on February 16 we will receive clarification on this.

