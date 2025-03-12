Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000

Read Full Gallery

Smartphone makers are focusing on battery improvements like increased capacity and faster charging. This article highlights top smartphones with long battery life and fast charging capabilities, including models from Motorola, OnePlus, Poco, and Realme.

With an emphasis on increased capacity, quicker charging, and longer lifespan, smartphone makers are aggressively improving battery technology. One of the main selling features for customers is the battery life, which enables phones to store more energy and run for longer between charges. Nowadays, the majority of smartphone manufacturers use batteries with a capacity of 5,000 mAh or more. Additionally, the majority of modern mid-range phones have fast charging capabilities of at least 25W, which allows for rapid device charging.

1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is the first phone on our list; it has a 4500 mAh battery that can be charged with 125W TurboPower. According to the manufacturer, the battery may last up to 40 hours between charges. The Edge 50 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED screen, a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP front camera, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It can be purchased with up to 12 GB of RAM.



2. OnePlus Nord 4 For these features, the Nord 4 smartphone is an additional option. It has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged with 100W SUPERVOOC. The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor is at the center of the gadget. The phone has a metal unibody design, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 50MP primary camera with OIS capability, and a 16MP front camera.

3. Poco F6 With a 5000mAh battery that supports 90W turbo charging, the POCO F6 comes next on the list. The gadget, which has a 6.67-inch Crystal Res Flow AMOLED display, a 50MP camera system with OIS, and a 20MP front camera, is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.



4. Realme GT 6T The GT 6T model from Realme is also on the list. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU powers this gadget, and its integrated 5,500mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, allowing it to be completely charged in 32 minutes. The GT 6T sports a 32MP front camera, a 50MP main camera with OIS, and a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display.

5. Poco X7 Pro The POCO X7 Pro, which has a huge 6,550mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging, is another Poco handset that makes the criteria. The phone takes less than an hour to completely charge, and its "Top Speed" option cuts the charging time from twenty to one hundred percent to only thirty-four minutes. The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, which is renowned for its potent performance and efficiency, powers the gadget.

