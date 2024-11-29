iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be incredibly thin at just 5mm, potentially sacrificing features like the physical SIM card slot for a sleek design. This could pose challenges in markets like China and India where dual SIM or physical SIM options are essential.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 7:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

Next year, Apple plans to release its thinnest iPhone model, which may be dubbed the iPhone 17 Slim or Air. According to reports, the model may be as thin as 5 mm, making it very thin and perhaps light. However, there will be certain concessions made to the clean appearance, which in some areas could be a deal breaker.

According to a fresh report released this week by The Information, the iPhone 17 Air may do away with the SIM card entirely, requiring an eSIM in order to function. It claims that the engineers working for the corporation are having trouble fitting the actual slot into a narrow frame, which was going to be difficult. Earlier, Apple released their eSIM version of the iPhone, which was only available in the US. However, introducing a brand-new model with just the eSIM can cause problems in nations like China and India where it is required to have a single SIM slot.

Also Read | Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024: iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 9; take a look at MASSSIVE discounts

You have to give Apple credit for their perseverance in bringing the idea to fruition if they are able to produce the iPhone 17 Air with a 5mm thickness. However, the SIM slot and perhaps fewer rear camera lenses will be sacrificed in the process of that significant shift. One of Apple's largest markets is China, where the majority of its goods are specifically designed for the market. It would be against their product plan to release an iPhone 17 Air that solely uses eSIM.

We haven't seen a high-end iPhone with a single camera module in a long time, but the Air model could provide us that opportunity once more. However, these changes may raise the possibility that Apple may need to reevaluate its plans for the iPhone 17 Air's release and perhaps take more time to figure out how to create a thin iPhone while maintaining its essential functions.

Also Read | Oppo Find X8 series launched: 5 key things you should know before buying it

