iPhone 16 Pro series: Upcoming Apple smartphone to get a big upgrade in charging, suggests report

As we are inching closer to the launch of the iPhone 16 series, more details about the next-generation iPhones are coming up online. Multiple leaks have already occurred regarding the rumoured design modifications and other specifications enhancements. Now that information concerning the charging has also leaked online, owners of iPhones can expect that 2024 models would feature quicker charging.

According to a tip from ITHome, charging speeds for the iPhone 16 Pro versions may be significantly increased. It is stated that the Pro versions support both 20W wireless and 40W cable charging. The patch seeks to "balance and improve the problem of increasing charging time caused by the increase in battery capacity." Even while the wattage support may not match that of flagship or even mid-range Android phones, if this leak proves to be accurate, iPhone customers will be relieved.

At present, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models offer up to 27W peak charging speeds with a compatible USB-C power adapter. Furthermore, these versions may be wirelessly charged at up to 15W with the use of certified third-party chargers and Apple's licenced MagSafe chargers. With a 20W or higher power adapter, users can charge their iPhone 15 devices to 50% capacity in around 30 minutes, which is comparable to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series' capabilities.

It's also rumoured that the iPhone 16 series has bigger batteries than its predecessors. It's possible that the larger battery capacity is what makes quicker charging rates necessary to keep the charge times effective.

According to leaks, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus may have different batteries: the former may have a 3,561mAh capacity and the latter, a 4,006mAh capacity. There are rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro Max would come with a bigger 4,676mAh battery, while specifics on the Pro model's battery are yet unknown.

Additionally, it is expected that Apple's A18 SoC will power the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, while the more sophisticated A18 Pro processor may be found in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. In an effort to enhance heat dissipation and keep the tablet cooler during demanding operations, there are also reports that the Pro versions may replace the present graphite pads with graphene ones.

The iPhone 16 series is likely to launch in September this year with AI features out of the box. The official launch date is yet to be revealed.

