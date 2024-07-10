Apple Watch Series 10 likely to get some MAJOR changes; may feature larger screen, thinner design & more

Apple has significant changes planned for this year’s Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 10 line-up will feature larger screens, a thinner design, and faster performance. Mark Gurman reports that the Apple Watch Series 10 models, codenamed N217 and N218, will have bigger screens.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is gearing up for some exciting changes, according to the latest rumours. The Apple Watch has seen several upgrades every autumn throughout the years, but its appearance has mostly not altered. But some major changes are anticipated for the tenth series, which is reported to be named the "Apple Watch X."

Anticipated for delivery in 2024 or 2025, this next model may represent a significant redesign rather than merely a minor update.

The modification that has received the most attention concerns how the bands attach to the watch. There have been reports of a switch to a magnetic system, which would free up space that the conventional slot-based mechanism now occupies. According to an Apple Insider story, there is also conjecture that the overall design would be slimmer, but not much so.

It appears that the watch will stick to its recognisable square-ish form with a rounded display in spite of these possible modifications, as opposed to taking on a whole new appearance like a circular display. A total makeover of the design seems improbable at this point, even though the redesign rumours point to significant adjustments.

For current Apple Watch owners, one of the most worrisome reports is that the new device may not be compatible with earlier bands. This conjecture originates from assertions that the next Apple Watch's connections have undergone a comprehensive makeover. While there aren't many specifics or trustworthy sources cited, this information is consistent with other allegations of modifications to the band system.

As seen by a number of patents, Apple has been experimenting with different applications for magnets in its watch bands, including concepts that turn the band into a protective casing.

It is anticipated that the Apple Watch Series 10 will have a screen that uses less power. The new model may go beyond the current models' low power consumption and configurable refresh rates, which currently reduce battery usage.

According to reports, the next watch will make use of LTPO thin-film transistor (TFT), a novel kind of display technology that will increase battery efficiency. More display components will be able to use LTPO thanks to this new technology, substantially lowering power consumption.

Mixed reports exist about thickness and size. According to some reports, the next Apple Watch will be slimmer than previous models, such as the iPad Pro. This would carry on Apple's long-standing goal of producing lighter, smaller smartphones.

All things considered, the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to provide a number of innovative innovations, including a new band attachment mechanism, a display that uses less power, and maybe bigger sizes. It remains to be seen if these modifications will make the watch noticeably better, but for the time being they make the impending release exciting.

