    Apple AirPods to feature cameras, mass production likely to start by 2026: Report

    According to a report by Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on new AirPods with built-in camera modules. It is being said that these AirPods will go into mass production by 2026. Here is everything to know.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    Since its inception, the Apple AirPods have become a lot better thanks to a lot of new features, however, the core design has remained intact over the years. Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is developing new AirPods with integrated camera modules. There are rumours that these AirPods will be produced in large quantities by 2026, which is more than 1.5 years from now.

    It has been speculated that the next AirPods would have an infrared camera, akin to the technology seen in iPhones and iPads' Face ID. This action is in line with Apple's overarching plan to incorporate cutting-edge technologies into all aspects of its product line, especially with its future Apple Vision headsets and Vision Pro.

    According to Kuo, the purpose of these camera-equipped AirPods is to improve the spatial audio user experience and support Apple's efforts in the field of spatial computing. Users will experience enhanced spatial audio, for example, where sound direction dynamically changes as they swivel their heads, when the device is coupled with the Vision Pro headset. Furthermore, it is anticipated that these AirPods' infrared capabilities would allow for innovative interactions through in-air gesture controls, thereby revolutionising how people interact with their gadgets.

    According to 9To5Mac, Foxconn has been determined to be the primary supplier for the new IR camera modules in terms of manufacturing logistics. It is said that Foxconn can produce 18–20 million devices annually, meeting Apple's high production goals.

    This advancement expands on previous Bloomberg stories that first suggested Apple was investigating wearable form factors other than AirPods, such as smart glasses and a smart ring, in addition to potential Apple Watch revisions.

    According to other wearables reports, the Apple Watch 10 will reportedly have a blood pressure monitoring capability. The news was reported by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. This might be significant since it could allow you to monitor your blood pressure directly from your wrist. Although all the details are still pending, this indicates that Apple is committed to making the Apple Watch more than simply a high-tech accessory.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
