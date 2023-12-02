iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to get larger display?

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Plus could feature a 6.27-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max might come with a larger 6.86-inch display.. The current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro feature 6.1-inch OLED displays, while the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max have larger 6.7-inch OLED displays.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to introduce larger displays in its pro models next year. According to a recent claim, the 6.27-inch display on the next iPhone 16 Pro and may be expanded to a 6.86-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Next year, Apple is reportedly planning to increase the size of the Pro-series iPhones. Like the iPhone 15, the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus versions will continue to have a 60Hz display. With a 120Hz panel, the Pro versions should have a faster refresh rate.

In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro versions announced in September had a redesigned Action Button that replaced the classic mute switch. This button allows users to do a variety of things.

Interestingly, Apple restricted this capability to the iPhone 15 Pro devices, leaving the normal iPhone 15 models out. While this isn't a must-have feature, another MacRumors source stated that the whole iPhone 16 series might include the Action Button by 2024.

According to the report, Apple is also considering redesigning the normal iPhone 16 models, maybe going back to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini's vertical camera arrangement.

The report claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may be the first smartphone with a super telephoto periscope camera, providing a noticeably higher optical magnification. It is expected that both iPhone 16 Pro models will come with 5x optical zoom, a capability that is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max at the moment.

Furthermore, new Siri functions driven by huge language models are anticipated for iOS 18, although on-device AI features could remain limited to the iPhone 16 models. As per the report, ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are likely to feature an A17 chip, but it’s rumored to be a different version than the A17 Pro chip used in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models.