    iPhone 15 Ultra likely to arrive next year, could be Apple's next big launch

    Reputable experts have predicted that the Pro Max variant, which might significantly differ, could probably alter its name to incorporate the word “Ultra" starting as early as next year. Evidently, the ‘Ultra’ moniker has already come into being with this year’s Apple Watch Ultra, offering a high-end experience for a niche market.

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Rumors and speculation about smartphones has become a thing of routine now. Although, the iPhone 14 series has only been available for a week, rumours regarding Apple's impending significant move are already circulating. Reputable experts like Ming Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have projected that the Pro Max variation, which may differ dramatically from the vanilla devices, may change its moniker to include the term "Ultra" as early as next year.

    The iPhone 14 series was unveiled at Apple's "Far out" presentation last week, when we may have previously seen the beginnings of this. The Apple iPhone 14 still uses the same A15 CPU that was first introduced with the iPhone 13 devices; the A16 is only available on Pro versions. This is a definite move in the direction of making the regular and Pro, or even "Ultra," significantly different starting in the next year.

    Also Read | Apple likely to unveil more products next month including 10th gen iPads, Macs, VR headset

    The Apple Watch Ultra from this year clearly established the "Ultra" name by providing a high-end experience for a specialised market. Now, it's clear that Apple enjoys differentiating between its products by establishing a sufficiently wide pricing gap. The Watch Ultra keeps all of the functionality of the Series 8 while adding specialised features like the diver-specific Oceanic Plus app.  However, the added durability and features do cost significantly more as the Watch Ultra costs Rs 89,990 in India compared to Rs 45,900 for the entry level Series 8 watch.

    Additionally, there were rumours that the price of the iPhone 14 Series will increase, but nothing of the kind occurred this year and the pricing remained the same in the US. When the so-called "iPhone Ultra" is released, we could see Apple doing the act.

    Also Read | '403 error' for many users after Apple website suffers global outage: Report

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 1:45 PM IST
