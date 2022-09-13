Apple likely to unveil more products next month including 10th gen iPads, Macs, VR headset

Apple is not done yet after launching the new iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8 this year and is likely to unveil more devices next month, including new iPads and Macs. The company has organised October events in 2020 and 2021 and the same is expected this time, reports AppleInsider.

The next 10th generation of the iPad, powered by the A14 CPU, will have a brand-new flat design that resembles that of the iPad Pro. Similar to the iPhone X, a vertical back camera lens has been seen in social media renderings.

According to the report, "The flat sides may suggest compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, which magnetically clamps onto the side of some iPad models to charge." Apple iPad Pro is likely to house M2 chip as an upgrade to the current models with M1 chip.

The iPad Pro may also have tiny LED backlighting for the 11-inch model, wireless charging with MagSafe, and other features. A brand-new MacBook Pro with 5-nanometer CPUs will probably be unveiled by Apple. According to the rumour, the 14-inch and 16-inch versions will have these processors, which are probably the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Another potential for an autumn 2022 release is the Mac mini. Rumor has it that there will also be an updated iMac and iMac Pro, but not this year. The first Apple mixed-reality headset is another item that might be displayed.

Apple revealed its new iPhone 14 series on September 7. Four models of the next-generation iPhone 14 are available: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The expanded lineup includes auto collision detection and Emergency SOS satellite connection.