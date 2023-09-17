iPhone 15 Pro series: THESE 5 'special edition' models to cost over Rs 6 lakh

The 'Rich Colours' are a group of five brand-new limited editions for the iPhone 15 Pro that Caviar has introduced. These versions start at Rs 6 lakh and are offered in Titan Black, Ultra Black, Dark Red, Starry Night, and Ultra Gold.

Caviar is attempting to boost the pace by selling new 'special edition' iPhone 15 Pro units, which cost more than Rs 6 lakh. Apple's iPhone 15 series is scheduled to go on sale on September 22 later this month, and while the new versions are already pricey and may strain anyone's pocketbook, Caviar is trying to up the ante.

These limited-edition versions don't affect functioning and are solely concerned with appearance. Caviar has created these limited editions using materials like gold, aviation-grade titanium, and carbon composite to achieve their distinctive design.

Caviar has unveiled a total of five new limited-edition smartphones under the 'Rich Colours' brand, including Titan Black, Ultra Black, Dark Red, Starry Night, and Ultra Gold.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro Max: If you pre-order today, you will get Apple smartphone in November

For those who are not aware with Caviar, it is a firm with headquarters in Dubai that is renowned for creating personalised phones out of expensive materials.

The ridiculous pricing of the Caviar iPhone 15 Ultra Gold version starts at $8890 (about Rs 7.3 lakhs) for the 128GB device and rises to $9890 for the 1TB model. The starting prices for the iPhone 15 Titan Black are $7410 (about Rs 6.1 lakh), the iPhone 15 Ultra Black is $8060 (roughly Rs 6.7 lakh), and the starting prices for the iPhone 15 Pro Starry Night and Dark Red are $7340 (roughly Rs 6 lakh).

Also Read | iPhone 15 to have better battery than iPhone 14

When Apple did not issue a new red iPhone 15, as many Apple fans had hoped, Caviar said, "Caviar has fixed the situation by making the custom deep red chassis of forged carbon in dark red colour taken from Lamborghini sports car production." Additionally, the Apple logo on the black logo variant is composed of black nacre.

In addition, Caviar noted that this time around, Apple did not provide a gold version of the iPhone 15 Pro. For this reason, the Dubai-based company is now selling the iPhone 15 Ultra Gold, which has an 18K gold-plated chassis and satin finishing. To provide some perspective, the standard iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple are priced at $999 and $1199, respectively. Therefore, Caviar’s custom options cater to individuals who seek the finest materials in their smartphones and value exclusivity.

Also Read | Why Apple is facing flak in France over iPhone 12; Clue lies in radiation