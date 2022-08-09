iPhone 14 to launch before September 13? Here's what latest reports suggest

What day will the iPhone 14 launch actually take place? Apple rarely announces the dates for such events more than a couple of weeks in advance, so it always ends up as a topic of discussion and debate. According to tipster Max Weinbach, Apple could unveil the iPhone 14 on September 6.

In September 2022, Apple will most certainly release the iPhone 14 series, according to an analysis of all previous releases. Despite growing worries about the China-Taiwan ties, which are having an effect on Apple's manufacturing, a trustworthy source asserts that the iPhone 14 series will be released earlier than expected.

Max Weinbach, a leaker, claims that Apple will launch the new iPhone generation on September 6. This date appears reasonable considering that the majority of releases take place on Tuesdays and during the second week of September. The source that was cited claims that the iPhone 14 series will be on sale on September 16. According to earlier reports, the new iPhones would be available on September 13. The official debut date has not yet been announced by Apple, although an announcement is anticipated in the next days or weeks.

China reportedly forbids exports from Taiwan to the Chinese iPhone manufacturer Pegatron. The dispute persists because the nation demands that all imports from Taiwan have the labels "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei." As a result, the products should be labelled with the nation's name rather than merely "Taiwan" or "Republic of China," as China contends that Taiwan is a part of its territory.

A reliable analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, claims that in addition to China, Apple is outsourcing the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 models to India. He argues that production in India will serve the demands of the Indian market rather than helping to satisfy global demand. Apple reportedly asked its vendors to comply with China's requirements as quickly as feasible.

In the second week of September, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 series, although it is not yet known how or when. The launch took place on Tuesday, September 14 of the previous year. The release of the new iPhones at the same time appears inevitable.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are among the four devices Apple is anticipated to introduce. This year, the little iPhone 14 model will be replaced with a larger iPhone 14 Max variant. The standard model is rumoured to utilise the A15 chipset from last year, whilst the Pro variations are rumoured to utilise the latest A16 CPU. While the regular model is likely to have the current camera system, the Pro model is anticipated to sport a triple rear camera setup with 48 megapixels.