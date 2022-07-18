Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch? Here's what we know

    One of the most recent leaks reveals a dummy unit of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, displaying the general look of the future smartphone. A person with the handle @duanrui1205 released photos of the iPhone 14 Pro Max fake device on Twitter.

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch Here s what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    The iPhone 14 series is scheduled to be released later this year. According to rumours and leaks, the iPhone 14 series will be released in September. A recent leak stated that the new iPhone series would be unveiled on September 13, although Apple has yet to release any specifics. This year, Apple is expected to release four models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    Rumours and leaks have revealed various specifics regarding the iPhone 14 series in recent months. One of the most recent leaks reveals a dummy unit of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, displaying the general look of the future smartphone. A person with the handle @duanrui1205 released photos of the iPhone 14 Pro Max fake device on Twitter.

    The dummy device suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a pill-shaped design with two holes. One is claimed to be for the front camera and the other for face ID support. The back panel has three camera lenses as well as an LED flash. According to rumours, this year's Pro versions will include a 48-megapixel main camera, which the standard model and the iPhone 14 Max will not have.

    Aside from the camera, there will be other distinctions between the iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro versions this year. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by Apple's newest CPU, the 16 Bionic chipset. The A15 Bionic chipset is projected to power the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. According to reports, the A16 Bionic chipset will be a modest increase over the A15 processor that powers the whole iPhone 13 family.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iQoo 9T expected to launch this month teased on Amazon heres what we know gcw

    iQoo 9T to launch this month, teased on Amazon; here's what we know

    4 reasons why you should not buy Nothing Phone 1 gcw

    4 reasons why you should not buy Nothing Phone (1)

    Samsung to launch Galaxy M13 5G and 4G phones at noon today know expected specs price gcw

    Samsung to launch Galaxy M13 5G and 4G phones at noon today; know expected specs, price

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new update to offer dual SIM setting better typing experience gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new update to offer dual SIM setting, better typing experience

    Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched; know availability, specifications, other details here - adt

    Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched; know availability, specifications, other details here

    Recent Stories

    AP ICET 2022: Hall ticket released; know how to download - adt

    AP ICET 2022: Hall ticket released; know how to download

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces plan to launch electric sports car gcw

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces plan to launch electric sports car

    Presidential election 2022: Voting to elect India's 15th President begins; to conclude at 5 pm - adt

    Presidential election 2022: Voting to elect India's 15th President begins; to conclude at 5 pm

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali drb

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

    iQoo 9T expected to launch this month teased on Amazon heres what we know gcw

    iQoo 9T to launch this month, teased on Amazon; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon