iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch? Here's what we know

The iPhone 14 series is scheduled to be released later this year. According to rumours and leaks, the iPhone 14 series will be released in September. A recent leak stated that the new iPhone series would be unveiled on September 13, although Apple has yet to release any specifics. This year, Apple is expected to release four models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Rumours and leaks have revealed various specifics regarding the iPhone 14 series in recent months. One of the most recent leaks reveals a dummy unit of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, displaying the general look of the future smartphone. A person with the handle @duanrui1205 released photos of the iPhone 14 Pro Max fake device on Twitter.

The dummy device suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a pill-shaped design with two holes. One is claimed to be for the front camera and the other for face ID support. The back panel has three camera lenses as well as an LED flash. According to rumours, this year's Pro versions will include a 48-megapixel main camera, which the standard model and the iPhone 14 Max will not have.

Aside from the camera, there will be other distinctions between the iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro versions this year. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by Apple's newest CPU, the 16 Bionic chipset. The A15 Bionic chipset is projected to power the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. According to reports, the A16 Bionic chipset will be a modest increase over the A15 processor that powers the whole iPhone 13 family.