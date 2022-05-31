Apple Watch 7: Caviar releases gold, titanium editions; price touches $26,630

Caviar also introduced the Apple Watch 7 gold rivets edition, titanium edition, and black line versions. The golden rivets one is made of titanium with gold embellishments and crocodile leather straps. It is priced at $3,840 USD.

Caviar is recognised for its extravagant luxury designs. The firm redesigns popular cellphones from Samsung and Apple, as well as other devices such as the Sony PS5, to create luxury pieces of technology encrusted with precious metals such as gold and silver, as well as diamonds and other materials. Caviar has now chosen to redesign the Apple Watch Series 7. One of the company's most recent offerings is the Apple Watch Series 7, which has been given the Caviar deluxe treatment. Night Moon, Blood Moon, Dark Moon, and Gold Moon are among the new designs. Here's all you need to know about them.

The Gold Moon variation is the most costly in the series, costing USD 26,630 (about Rs 20,67,940) and comes plated with 18K gold in addition to the patterns and design aspects stated above. Unlike the previous versions, this one is limited to only 8 troops. Caviar also introduced the Apple Watch 7 gold rivets edition, titanium edition, and black line versions. The golden rivets one is made of titanium with gold embellishments and crocodile leather straps. It is priced at $3,840 USD. Meanwhile, the USD 3,650 black line and titanium flame editions include blazing designs on the body and crocodile leather straps.