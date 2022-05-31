Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch 7: Caviar releases gold, titanium editions; price touches $26,630

    First Published May 31, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    Caviar also introduced the Apple Watch 7 gold rivets edition, titanium edition, and black line versions. The golden rivets one is made of titanium with gold embellishments and crocodile leather straps. It is priced at $3,840 USD.

    Caviar is recognised for its extravagant luxury designs. The firm redesigns popular cellphones from Samsung and Apple, as well as other devices such as the Sony PS5, to create luxury pieces of technology encrusted with precious metals such as gold and silver, as well as diamonds and other materials. Caviar has now chosen to redesign the Apple Watch Series 7.

    One of the company's most recent offerings is the Apple Watch Series 7, which has been given the Caviar deluxe treatment. Night Moon, Blood Moon, Dark Moon, and Gold Moon are among the new designs. Here's all you need to know about them.

    Also Read | Apple unveils new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands; Know all about it

    The Gold Moon variation is the most costly in the series, costing USD 26,630 (about Rs 20,67,940) and comes plated with 18K gold in addition to the patterns and design aspects stated above. Unlike the previous versions, this one is limited to only 8 troops.

    Caviar also introduced the Apple Watch 7 gold rivets edition, titanium edition, and black line versions. The golden rivets one is made of titanium with gold embellishments and crocodile leather straps. It is priced at $3,840 USD.

    Meanwhile, the USD 3,650 black line and titanium flame editions include blazing designs on the body and crocodile leather straps.

    Gustave Young's art influenced the embossed decoration of the Night Moon variation. Young was a well-known 19th-century American guns engraver. The Night Moon model is made of white metal and has a crocodile leather strap. The watch costs USD 3,470 and is limited to 99 copies (about Rs 2,69,461).

    The Blood Moon variation costs USD 3560 and has a bronze finish with a 3D decoration design on the body inspired by the works of Vacheron Constantin and Patek Philippe. This watch, which comes with a brown crocodile leather band, is also limited to 99 pieces.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14: 5 reasons why it is the most talked-about smartphone

    The Dark Moon variation costs USD 3,650 and has a body design similar to the Night Moon and Blood Moon variants, only the finish is blackened bronze. This watch, too, is limited to 99 pieces and has a genuine black crocodile leather strap.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always On Display feature with iOS 16 gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always-On-Display feature with iOS 16

    5 reasons why you should buy Jio game controller gcw

    5 reasons why you should buy Jio game controller

    Google Pixel Watch RAM internal storage and other details revealed Know more gcw

    Google Pixel Watch RAM, internal storage and other details revealed

    Apple s mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras multiple chips likely to launch in 2023 report gcw

    Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023 Report gcw

    Apple likely to launch new HomePod by early 2023: Report

    Recent Stories

    NBA 2021-22, national basketball association: Jayson Tatum is having one of the greatest ever post-season runs - Kendrick Perkins-ayh

    NBA 2021-22: 'Jayson Tatum is having one of the greatest ever post-season runs' - Kendrick Perkins

    Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV to launch in 2023 will be longer than 4 meter models gcw

    Mahindra XUV300 electric SUV to launch in 2023, will be longer than 4-meter models

    Monday Box Office Collection Report Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick takes over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 F3 Anek drb

    Monday Box Office Report: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick takes over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Anek

    NBA 2021-22, national basketball association: Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum reveals his toughest season moment-krn

    NBA 2021-22: Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum reveals his toughest season moment

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon