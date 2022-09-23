Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 has crash detection feature; YouTuber stages car accident to test it | Watch

    Crash detection feature allows the phone to detect a severe car crash and automatically connects the user to emergency services, along with notifying your contacts. To test this feature there needs to be a legitimate car crash, and a YouTuber did the same. Watch the video here.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    The new iPhone 14 series from Apple includes a brand-new crash detection capability. If you have been wondering on how to test the efficacy of this feature, it seems all prayers have been answered.

    In order to see how well the Crash Detection function on the iPhone 14 performs, a YouTuber staged an automobile accident. Thankfully, the outcomes were favourable. He discovered that in the case of a car accident, Apple's new emergency SOS feature would go into effect.

    A video that TechRax released shows a remotely controlled autonomous car carrying an iPhone 14 Pro falling at various speeds. The remotely controlled automobile successfully crashes at a low speed after many narrow escapes. The crew manually ends the emergency SOS countdown after a short while, at which point the iPhone 14 Pro's Crash Detection function immediately activates.

    On the second successful attempt, the automobile speeds into a group of vehicles and collides with them, causing the hood to get concertinaed. Once more, the team reliably activates and manually deactivates Apple's Crash Detection function.

    It is crucial to remember that the results of these tests do not indubitably demonstrate that the feature will function consistently in the actual world. However, it is comforting to see that the functionality functions as part of an intentionally conducted crash in a controlled setting.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
