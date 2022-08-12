Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to schedule messages on Telegram? Here's step-by-step guide to do so

    Telegram is also preferred by many of those who avoid using WhatsApp due to the latter’s complicated terms of use and data policy. Like WhatsApp, Telegram also provides users with many features that make texting all the more convenient and easy.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    Using the Telegram instant messaging app? With millions of users worldwide, the Russian-made messaging software is among the most well-known, second only to WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta. Many people who avoid using WhatsApp because of its convoluted terms of use and data policy instead choose Telegram.

    Like WhatsApp, Telegram offers users a variety of tools that make texting even more practical and simple. The option to schedule your messages is one feature that Telegram users enjoy that WhatsApp users do not have access to, despite the fact that Telegram and WhatsApp both share many functions. This is how you do it:

    • Go to the chat room where you want to schedule your message by opening the Telegram app.
    • Open the chat window, enter your message, and then long-press the "Send message" button to send it.
    • A pop-up with two options will display; the first is Schedule Messages, which lets you send the message quietly without alerting the recipient's phone. Select the second choice.
    • The app will prompt you to choose the day and time you want the recipient to see the message when you choose "Schedule Messages."
    • To schedule the message after choosing the day and time, click the blue button located beneath the date and time setting.

    To schedule a message on Telegram, long-press any chat's send message button. In conversations where you have planned messages, users will see a calendar and timer option; touch this to view or edit your scheduled messages.

    In a one-on-one chat, Telegram also offers a capability that lets users erase any messages sent or received by both participants. Other features not present in other instant messaging apps are also available in Telegram. similar to a built-in translator that enables users to translate communications within the app into any language. Other new features include a QR code generator that enables users to find other users and message reactions, which was recently added to WhatsApp as well.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
