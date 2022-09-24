Apple India Diwali sale begins on September 26, likely to get free gifts with iPhones

Apple has announced that it will be hosting a Diwali sale on its official website. The company has confirmed that the sale offers will go live on September 26. Apple is expected to offer free AirPods with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Apple has finally announced that a Diwali sale will be held on its official website. The company has confirmed that the sale offers will be available on September 26, which is next week. While the company has not revealed the specifics of the deals, it has stated that there will be some limited-time offers. It will almost certainly offer free gifts with the purchase of iPhones.

It's anticipated that Apple would give out AirPods along with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Apple provided complimentary AirPods with the iPhone 12 and its mini variant last year. With the release of the iPhone 11 series in 2020, Apple announced the same holiday deal. A similar offer is thus probably made this year as well. Apple has not yet stated whether or not it would provide an iPhone flat rate reduction. The price of the iPhone 13 was recently lowered by the firm as part of the debut of the iPhone 14 series. Apple is therefore unlikely to provide any more reductions. It's probable that bank cards will be used as the basis for discounts.