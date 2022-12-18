iPhone 12 available at Rs 34,849 on Amazon! Today is last date to grab Apple smartphone

Buyers may acquire an Apple iPhone 12 basic model with 64GB storage for Rs 34,849 with bank incentives and discounts during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days event. It is powered by the A14 bionic chipset under the hood. In terms of cameras, the iPhone 12 has twin 12MP sensors on the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front.

Apple iPhone 12 is presently on sale for a significant discount on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days. During the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days event, customers may get an Apple iPhone 12 basic model with 64GB of storage for Rs 34,849 with bank incentives and discounts. The Apple iPhone 12 is a first for the brand with its 6.1-inch Super Liquid Retina XHD display. Under the hood, it is powered by the A14 bionic chipset. The iPhone 12 includes two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear and a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

To begin with, Apple will keep the iOS on the iPhone 12 updated and safe for an additional three years. Second, the iPhone 12 features some of the best cameras and mobile video quality available. Finally, you can afford to explore the environment of Apple. Because of this, now is the perfect moment to buy.

However, the Amazon promotion is only valid through December 18; as a result, you'll need to move quickly if you want to find a fantastic deal that will help you save a lot of money.

As part of their Smartphone Upgrade Sale, Amazon is reducing the price of the iPhone 12 by 24 percent, lowering the cost of the 64GB storage model from Rs 65,900 to Rs 49,900. This yields a savings of Rs 16,000 assuming no more reductions or changes in the exchange rate. The price might be reduced by up to Rs 1750 if you hold a Federal Bank credit card, making it Rs 48,249.

With the iPhone exchange offer on Amazon, you may save up to Rs 13,400. You may anticipate paying only about Rs 34849 with this exchange deal. Visit the Flipkart online shop to buy an iPhone 12. Select "Buy with Exchange" and enter the manufacturer, model, and IMEI of the phone you wish to trade in if you like to make an exchange offer. After you enter your details, the specific dollar amount of your iPhone 12 discount will be displayed.

