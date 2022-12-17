'What's happening here, Elon?' Koo founders fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account

While questioning Twitter policies and practices, Koo owners reiterated that Koo is the best alternative to Twitter. 'This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us. Let's not fuel this guy's (Elon Musk) ego,' Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said.

Owners of the Indian micro-blogging platform Koo are fuming after Twitter suspended their account that had been set up barely a few days ago to respond to queries posed by celebrities wanting to join Koo.

The account named Koo Emininence was suspended by the Elon Musk-owned firm for allegedly violating the platform's rules. Reacting to the suspension, Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna took to his account on Twitter to ask, "One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what?! Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech, and what world are we living in? What's happening here, Elon Musk?"

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka, too, slammed Elon Musk on Twitter and alleged that Twitter was no more a platform but a publisher.

While questioning Twitter policies and practices, Mayank reiterated that Koo is the best alternative to Twitter. 'This place is what it is because of you and millions of other users like us. Let's not fuel this guy's (Elon Musk) ego,' he said.

He further said, 'We have never created policies out of thin air. Everything is user-focused and transparent. It is the most inclusive platform. It is time to take action instead of just discussing. This won't stop here unless we make it!'

The action against Koo came a day after Twitter suspended the accounts of about half a dozen journalists who have been reporting on Twitter and Elon Musk. The suspended accounts include those of Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, political journalist Keith Olbermann and independent journalists Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster.

Twitter justified that action by citing a violation of the platform's doxxing rules. Doxxing refers to revealing of intimate information about a person with the intent of harassment.

