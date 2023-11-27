Infinix Smart 8 HD, a budget-friendly smartphone, to launch on December 8; Here's what you can expect

The company has confirmed to introduce Infinix Smart 8 HD handset on December 8. The Infinix Smart 8 HD is also confirmed to launch with a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display with 500 Nits peak brightness.

Infinix, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, plans to introduce its latest low-cost model in the Indian market. The company has confirmed to introduce Infinix Smart 8 HD handset on December 8 in the country in four colour options – Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

The Infinix Smart 7 HD, which had its national debut in April of this year, will be replaced with a model that offers major improvements. The two rear cameras and LED flash of the Infinix Smart 8 HD are positioned in a rectangular camera module in the upper left corner of the back panel.

To provide a comfortable grip, the handset will have a textured rear panel. The front camera will be positioned in the center of the display within a hole-punch cutout at the top. It has also been reported that the Infinix Smart 8 HD will ship with a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display that has a peak brightness of 500 nits, guaranteeing excellent visibility even in strong lighting.

In addition, it will include a fingerprint sensor situated on the side and support Type C and UFS 2.2 storage. Regarding pricing, it is anticipated that the Infinix Smart 8 HD would cost less than Rs 9,000 in India. But keep in mind that this is merely conjecture, and we advise our readers to hold out until the brand makes an official statement.

In related news, Tecno, Infinix, and Apple were the brands that grew at the quickest rates throughout the quarter, according a Counterpoint Research analysis. Both Infinix and Tecno provide a wide range of model options in addition to robust basic specs.

With a 21% market share, Samsung was the market leader, followed by OPPO (15%) and Xiaomi (17%). Thirty-six percent of the region's total shipments were 5G devices. Apple's shipments grew by 19% YoY during the quarter, defying the trend. The source claims that Apple is still witnessing high demand for the iPhone 13 and 14 series, which is fueling demand for the recently released 15 series.