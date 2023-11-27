Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Infinix Smart 8 HD, a budget-friendly smartphone, to launch on December 8; Here's what you can expect

    The company has confirmed to introduce Infinix Smart 8 HD handset on December 8. The Infinix Smart 8 HD is also confirmed to launch with a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display with 500 Nits peak brightness.

    Infinix Smart 8 HD a budget friendly smartphone to launch on December 8 Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

    Infinix, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, plans to introduce its latest low-cost model in the Indian market. The company has confirmed to introduce Infinix Smart 8 HD handset on December 8 in the country in four colour options – Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

    The Infinix Smart 7 HD, which had its national debut in April of this year, will be replaced with a model that offers major improvements. The two rear cameras and LED flash of the Infinix Smart 8 HD are positioned in a rectangular camera module in the upper left corner of the back panel.

    Also Read | Redmi K70 Pro design revealed, confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC & more

    To provide a comfortable grip, the handset will have a textured rear panel. The front camera will be positioned in the center of the display within a hole-punch cutout at the top. It has also been reported that the Infinix Smart 8 HD will ship with a 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display that has a peak brightness of 500 nits, guaranteeing excellent visibility even in strong lighting.

    In addition, it will include a fingerprint sensor situated on the side and support Type C and UFS 2.2 storage. Regarding pricing, it is anticipated that the Infinix Smart 8 HD would cost less than Rs 9,000 in India. But keep in mind that this is merely conjecture, and we advise our readers to hold out until the brand makes an official statement.

    In related news, Tecno, Infinix, and Apple were the brands that grew at the quickest rates throughout the quarter, according a Counterpoint Research analysis. Both Infinix and Tecno provide a wide range of model options in addition to robust basic specs.

    Also Read | Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11.4-inch display, 8,000mAh battery launched in China; Check details

    With a 21% market share, Samsung was the market leader, followed by OPPO (15%) and Xiaomi (17%). Thirty-six percent of the region's total shipments were 5G devices. Apple's shipments grew by 19% YoY during the quarter, defying the trend. The source claims that Apple is still witnessing high demand for the iPhone 13 and 14 series, which is fueling demand for the recently released 15 series.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi K70 Pro design revealed confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC more gcw

    Redmi K70 Pro design revealed, confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC & more

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus 12 colour options leaked ahead of December 4 launch

    Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11 4 inch display 8000mAh battery launched in China Check details gcw

    Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11.4-inch display, 8,000mAh battery launched in China; Check details

    Here is how you can use ChatGPT voice chat feature on your iPhone gcw

    Here's how you can use ChatGPT's voice chat feature on your iPhone

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB C port may launch in 2024 in new colours Report gcw

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB-C port may launch in 2024: Report

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra at F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi: Actress poses with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth and others RBA

    Priyanka Chopra at F1 Grand Prix: Actress poses with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth and others

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale ATG

    Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Albert Kabo Lepcha from West Bengal wins grand finale

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Karnataka: Concerns raised over toll collection for UDID holders on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora clarifies Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report as negative; read more

    Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations

    Khalistanis heckle Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu during Gurpurab celebrations in US (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon