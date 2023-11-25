Redmi K70 Pro design revealed, confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC & more

The Redmi K70 Pro's official appearance and essential specs have been made public on Weibo by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. The device has a hole-punch display design and is depicted in black and white in the renderings.

The Redmi K70 series, which will include three models—the Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro—is scheduled to launch officially in China on November 29. Xiaomi is releasing further information about the devices as the launch date draws closer. It is known that the top-tier Redmi K70 Pro will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Redmi K70E, on the other hand, will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. The smartphone manufacturer has now also made official pictures available, showcasing the Pro model's whole design. A triple rear camera unit is displayed.

The Redmi K70 Pro's official appearance and essential specs have been made public on Weibo by the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. The phone will include Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, based on the teasers. It has been revealed to have generative AI capabilities and a 6.67-inch display.

For the next smartphone, Redmi is touting a brand-new ice-cooling mechanism based on in-house designed heat-dissipation materials. In terms of design, the body is made of glass and is 7.49 mm thick.

In addition, Redmi has revealed the Redmi K70 Pro's official design in the run-up to the launch. The device has a hole-punch display design and is depicted in black and white in the renderings. Its three back camera units are centred on a 50-megapixel main camera that supports 2x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The square-shaped camera module is arranged on the upper portion of the handset.

It is already established that the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC will be shipped with the Redmi K70E. It will have a 1.5K display with a high-frequency PWM dimming rate of 1,920Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800nits. It is hinted that it would be powered by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 90W rapid charging and operate on Xiaomi HyperOS.

The Redmi K70 series will launch in China on November 29 at 7:00 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. IST).