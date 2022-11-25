Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Infinix Hot 20 5G to launch on December 1; From specs to price & more, here's what we know

    Infinix has also revealed some specifications and the official design of the Infinix Hot 20 5G series ahead of the December 1 launch. The company says one of the phones will come with a 6.92-inch hole-punch display.
     

    Infinix Hot 20 5G to launch on December 1 From specs to price more here s what we know gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    Infinix has made plans to release a low-cost, 5G-capable smartphone in India. The business claims that Infinix would launch its Infinix Hot 20 5G series in India on December 1, 2022.  According to a report, the regular Infinix Hot 20 5G would retail in India for Rs 12,000 in order to gain traction in the market for low-cost 5G mobile devices. The series is anticipated to include both a standard Infinix Hot 20 and a Pro variant.

    Infinix has provided some details about the phone's specs in advance of the debut.  The 6.92-inch Full-HD+ display on the Infinix Hot 20 5G global model features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage power the phone.

    Also Read | iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

    A microSD card slot on the Infinix Hot 20 5G offers additional storage. The device's back system has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The 8MP camera of the Infinix Hot 20 5G is used for video calls and taking selfies. A 5000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging powers the device.

    According to rumours, this Infinix smartphone has a plastic back and comes in two colour variants to keep the price low. Two camera sensors are anticipated to be included at the back of the standard Infinix Hot 20. In terms of pricing, the Infinix Hot 20 5G series is likely to be priced below Rs 18,000 in India.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    A fingerprint scanner is anticipated on the Pro model's rear. As the newest 4G smartphone from China's Transsion Group, Infinix recently debuted the Infinix Note 12 Pro in India. This smartphone has a water-drop-shaped display notch and a triple back camera system with a 108 MP sensor at its centre. 

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Setback for Apple Brazil seizes hundred of iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger gcw

    Setback for Apple! Brazil seizes iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India Will it be discontinued soon Here is what we know gcw

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India! Will it be discontinued soon? Here's what we know

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2 Here is what you can expect gcw

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

    iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 4 things to know about Apple upcoming smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    Apple hack Want to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone Here is how to do it gcw

    Apple hack: Want to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone? Here's how to do it

    Recent Stories

    8 Sara Ali Khan Bikini photos: Actress shows off her toned abs in SEXY swimwear in her latest Instagram post RBA

    8 Sara Ali Khan Bikini photos: Actress shows off her toned abs in SEXY swimwear in her latest Instagram post

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Hostile Tom Latham-Kane Williamson power Kiwis to win, Men in Blue fans grieve-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: Hostile Latham-Williamson power Kiwis to win, Men in Blue fans grieve

    Worship Allah, not football: Muslim outfit tells faithful as Qatar World Cup frenzy sweeps Kerala

    Worship Allah, not football heroes: Muslim outfit tells faithful as Qatar World Cup frenzy sweeps Kerala

    HOT pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in a cleavage-revealing black short dress RBA

    HOT pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in a cleavage-revealing black short dress

    15-year-old government vehicles plying on roads will be scrapped: Union minister Nitin Gadkari AJR

    15-year-old government vehicles plying on roads will be scrapped: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon