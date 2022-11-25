Infinix Hot 20 5G to launch on December 1; From specs to price & more, here's what we know

Infinix has also revealed some specifications and the official design of the Infinix Hot 20 5G series ahead of the December 1 launch. The company says one of the phones will come with a 6.92-inch hole-punch display.

Infinix has made plans to release a low-cost, 5G-capable smartphone in India. The business claims that Infinix would launch its Infinix Hot 20 5G series in India on December 1, 2022. According to a report, the regular Infinix Hot 20 5G would retail in India for Rs 12,000 in order to gain traction in the market for low-cost 5G mobile devices. The series is anticipated to include both a standard Infinix Hot 20 and a Pro variant.

Infinix has provided some details about the phone's specs in advance of the debut. The 6.92-inch Full-HD+ display on the Infinix Hot 20 5G global model features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage power the phone.

Also Read | iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

A microSD card slot on the Infinix Hot 20 5G offers additional storage. The device's back system has a 50MP primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The 8MP camera of the Infinix Hot 20 5G is used for video calls and taking selfies. A 5000mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging powers the device.

According to rumours, this Infinix smartphone has a plastic back and comes in two colour variants to keep the price low. Two camera sensors are anticipated to be included at the back of the standard Infinix Hot 20. In terms of pricing, the Infinix Hot 20 5G series is likely to be priced below Rs 18,000 in India.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

A fingerprint scanner is anticipated on the Pro model's rear. As the newest 4G smartphone from China's Transsion Group, Infinix recently debuted the Infinix Note 12 Pro in India. This smartphone has a water-drop-shaped display notch and a triple back camera system with a 108 MP sensor at its centre.