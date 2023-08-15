Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Z7 Pro 5G to launch on August 31; Here's what you can expect

    iQOO is expected to launch the smartphone in two variants -- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256 GB. The device is teased to have a sim design with a 7.36mm thickness. After debut, the smartphone will be offered on the online store Amazon.
     

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is gearing up to launch its new Z series 5G smartphone in India this month. The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be unveiled in the nation on August 31st, the manufacturer has revealed. The debut ceremony is anticipated to be live streamed by the firm on YouTube and its social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

    The firm has made a number of announcements on the future product before to debut. AMOLED screen, 64MP camera sensor, and MediaTek 7200 5G CPU are all verified as being included in the smartphone. In terms of cost, the smartphone's vanilla model is probably going to cost approximately Rs 25,000 in India. After debut, the smartphone will be offered on the online store Amazon.

    The business has already said that the 3D Curved AMOLED display on the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G would feature a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will undoubtedly have anti-glare (AG) glass on the back.  The phone's camera system has a 64MP back camera with aura light and OIS capability. A 16MP front camera on the smartphone might be used for video calls and selfies. The phone's power and volume controls are located on its right side. 

    A 4,600mAh battery with 66W rapid charging capabilities will likely be included in the next iQOO smartphone, according to rumours. 

    Additionally, it is reported that the gadget will run Android 13 on FunTouch OS 13. The smartphone is anticipated to be released by iQOO in two configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The gadget is said to be 7.36mm thick and feature a sim design. The brand has confirmed that the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be manufactured in India.

