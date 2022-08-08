Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra-micro-hole camera set, says report

    Google's upcoming foldable smartphone -- Pixel Fold -- is likely to feature a `full screen` interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone's frame. Google has decided to wait until 2023 before releasing its first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Notepad folding phone. It will probably be less expensive than the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra micro hole camera set says report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    The Pixel Fold, a foldable smartphone from tech giant Google, is expected to include a "full screen" interior and an ultra-micro-hole camera mounted on the phone's frame. According to Android Central, who cited a tip, the suggested Pixel foldable's rear is more consistent with the incoming Pixel 7, indicating it would have a camera visor with cutouts for the camera sensors.

    Turning it over, the front of the phone may resemble the OPPO Find N and have a foldable, "relatively small-sized big screen," according to the report.  The location of the camera and a possible display's look were then detailed by the tipster. Evidently, the outside screen may have a punch hole display set in the centre, which is standard for many large-screen folding.

    Also Read | Do you know Google Pixel has an additional button on the rear like iPhone?

    The inner screen, on the other hand, would forgo one in favour of an almost continuous display. The leaker claims that a "ultra-micro-hole camera" will be positioned within the phone's frame in place of a punch hole.

    According to a report from May, Google has decided to wait until 2023 before releasing its first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Notepad folding phone. It will probably be less expensive than the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 6a users face security issue with its fingerprint scanner: Report

    Meanwhilethe rear of the Apple iPhone may be tapped to perform many tasks, like capturing a screenshot and activating the LED light, among others. However, did you know that the Google Pixel includes the same functionality as well? Yes, the Google Pixel includes the ability to do certain tasks with a double touch on the rear panel as well. On the new Google Pixel 6a, where we tested the function, it performed admirably. 

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Nord 20 SE Firm launches its cheapest phone ever here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord 20 SE: Firm launches its cheapest phone ever; here's everything you need to know

    Oppo Watch 3 series with Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC health features to be launched on August 10 gcw

    Oppo Watch 3 series with Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, health features to be launched on August 10

    Will OnePlus not use alert slider on its upcoming phones Here s what latest reports say gcw

    Will OnePlus not use alert slider on its phone? Here's what latest reports say

    iPhone 14 to launch at the same price as iPhone 13 in India report gcw

    Will iPhone 14 launch at the same price as iPhone 13 in India?

    Do you know Google Pixel has an additional button on the rear like iPhone gcw

    Do you know Google Pixel has an additional button on the rear like iPhone?

    Recent Stories

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details - adt

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already? drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already?

    Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next - gps

    Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next

    JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse Fast-paced developments

    JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar on the brink of collapse? Fast-paced developments say so

    CLAT 2023 Registrations to begin from today know important documents required gcw

    CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from today; know important documents required

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon