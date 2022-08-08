Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra-micro-hole camera set, says report

Google's upcoming foldable smartphone -- Pixel Fold -- is likely to feature a `full screen` interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone's frame. Google has decided to wait until 2023 before releasing its first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Notepad folding phone. It will probably be less expensive than the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Pixel Fold, a foldable smartphone from tech giant Google, is expected to include a "full screen" interior and an ultra-micro-hole camera mounted on the phone's frame. According to Android Central, who cited a tip, the suggested Pixel foldable's rear is more consistent with the incoming Pixel 7, indicating it would have a camera visor with cutouts for the camera sensors.

Turning it over, the front of the phone may resemble the OPPO Find N and have a foldable, "relatively small-sized big screen," according to the report. The location of the camera and a possible display's look were then detailed by the tipster. Evidently, the outside screen may have a punch hole display set in the centre, which is standard for many large-screen folding.

The inner screen, on the other hand, would forgo one in favour of an almost continuous display. The leaker claims that a "ultra-micro-hole camera" will be positioned within the phone's frame in place of a punch hole.

According to a report from May, Google has decided to wait until 2023 before releasing its first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Notepad folding phone. It will probably be less expensive than the $1,799 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

