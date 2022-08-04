Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you know Google Pixel has an additional button on the rear like iPhone?

    Google Pixel has a hidden feature similar to the Apple iPhone. The Google Pixel includes the ability to do certain tasks with a double touch on the rear panel as well. Read on to know more and how to turn it on.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    The rear of the Apple iPhone may be tapped to perform many tasks, like capturing a screenshot and activating the LED light, among others. However, did you know that the Google Pixel includes the same functionality as well?

    Yes, the Google Pixel includes the ability to do certain tasks with a double touch on the rear panel as well. On the new Google Pixel 6a, where we tested the function, it performed admirably. Here is how to activate it:

    • Go to Settings
    • Open System settings
    • Tap Gestures
    • Open the first option that says “Quick Tap to start actions"
    • Now, you will see an animation of how to use the feature, a toggle switch, and a few features listed below it.
    • Turn on the toggle switch and select what feature you want to activate with the double tap.

    With the back-tap or Quick Tap To Start Action function, users may either snap a screenshot or launch their Google Assistant. They can also play or stop media, see recent applications, show alerts, or start any other app. The Google Pixel's backtap function does not offer the choice to activate your flash, much as the Apple iPhone does.

    Meanwhile, according to reports, the Pixel 6a's fingerprint scanner is having problems with users. According to various media report, the Google Pixel 6a's under-display fingerprint sensor, which enables anybody to unlock it, has now drawn complaints. This implies that anyone whose fingerprints have not been recorded can unlock the gadget.

    According to the report, there have been many further complaints of this happening, and they range from being able to use a different unregistered finger to unlock the phone to being able to open someone else's Pixel 6a. It is currently unknown if the problem can be solved by a future update or whether it is a hardware problem.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
