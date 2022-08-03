Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 6a users face security issue with its fingerprint scanner: Report

    According to the report, there have been many further complaints of this happening, and they range from being able to use a different unregistered finger to unlock the phone to being able to open someone else's Pixel 6a.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    The Google Pixel 6a smartphone was just released, and Flipkart is now offering it for sale in India. As the new Google Pixel 6a has grown in popularity, some customers have begun to report faults with the gadget.

    According to reports, the Pixel 6a's fingerprint scanner is having problems with users. According to various media report, the Google Pixel 6a's under-display fingerprint sensor, which enables anybody to unlock it, has now drawn complaints. This implies that anyone whose fingerprints have not been recorded can unlock the gadget.

    According to the report, there have been many further complaints of this happening, and they range from being able to use a different unregistered finger to unlock the phone to being able to open someone else's Pixel 6a. It is currently unknown if the problem can be solved by a future update or whether it is a hardware problem. Most users haven't had this problem.

    The 6.1-inch FHD+(1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display on the Google Pixel 6a has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Refresh frequency stays at 60Hz. For enhanced protection, the screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has a Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. A 12.2 MP wide camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera are included in the device's dual back cameras. The device includes an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

    Additionally, you receive Pixel 6-level picture tools including Face Unblur, Real Tone, and Magic Eraser. Google guarantees security upgrades for at least five years. There is a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. A 4,410 mAh battery powers the phone.

