Google Pixel 9a renders LEAKED! Colour options, camera setup and design revealed

Read Full Article

Google is believed to shake things up a bit this year and launch its mid-range Pixel smartphone a few months early. The 'a' series Pixel phones are typically launched during Google I/O, the company's annual developer event, which is scheduled for May 20 and 21, 2025. The rumored Pixel 9a is anticipated to come a bit earlier this year, though. as early as March 19, and it is said that sales would begin by March 26. New renderings of the Google Pixel 9a have emerged ahead of the anticipated launch in two weeks, showing a little camera bump and a new purple version.

Evan Blass published the renderings on his X account. Although we are not yet certain, what we are referring to as renderings really appear to be pictures from marketing collateral. The purple version, which is said to be called Iris, is very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22's color scheme. The Pixel 9a's edges and curves really resemble those of the most recent Galaxy S25 series. We now know that the Pixel 9a will probably be available in four color variations: black, off-white, coral, and purple, thanks to the announcement of the new purple option.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?

A closer look at the Pixel 9a's camera bulge is actually more intriguing in this render. The Pixel 9a has a very small camera bump that hardly protrudes from the phone's body, which is pleasant given that most smartphones these days have cameras that are kilometers away from the body. In fact, it resembles the horizontally aligned camera bumps that were common on smartphones nearly ten years ago.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a fully LEAKED! New design, smaller camera island and more! (WATCH)

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

According to rumors, the Pixel 9a will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and choices for 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is probable that the phone will come pre-installed with Android 15. Additionally, it is thought to provide seven years of security and software upgrades. It is anticipated that the Pixel 9a would have a 6.28-inch panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,700 nits. According to rumors, the phone will have a bigger 5,100mAh battery—the largest one ever found in a Pixel phone.

It is anticipated that the Pixel 9a would have two cameras: a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 48-megapixel main sensor. It will employ a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies. It's expected to have Google's trademark camera functions, such Super Res Zoom, Astrophotography, and Night Sight.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a LEAKS! New photos reveal all colours and new design | Check details

Latest Videos