Google Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in 'snowy fun' face-off (WATCH)

Google’s Pixel smartphone took a playful swipe at Apple’s iPhone15 Pro. The ad, which features the two smartphones enjoying a snowy day, promotes the Pixel’s latest feature drop and the introduction of the Gemini Nano AI model.

Meanwhile, Google has launched Gemini, its most powerful and adaptable AI model. The Gemini Nano on-device edition is now available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro can produce summaries in the Recorder app using Gemini Nano, offering condensed versions of recorded conversations, interviews, presentations, and more even when there is no network connection. Furthermore, as a developer preview on the Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini Nano drives the Smart Reply in Gboard. The new AI model also drives movies and images, improving their quality.