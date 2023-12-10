Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in 'snowy fun' face-off (WATCH)

    Google’s Pixel smartphone took a playful swipe at Apple’s iPhone15 Pro. The ad, which features the two smartphones enjoying a snowy day, promotes the Pixel’s latest feature drop and the introduction of the Gemini Nano AI model.

    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    In its latest campaign, Google teases Apple by portraying the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro relaxing and having fun in the snow. The advertisement showcases the Pixel's most recent improvements, which include the Gemini Nano AI model and a Feature Drop. In a playful discussion, the iPhone remarks that the Pixel is always unveiling new features, and so becomes the first to acquire Google's Gemini AI model.

    After a hectic autumn season of debuts, Google's Pixel and Apple's iPhone are shown relaxing in the snow. The iPhone quips that the Pixel is "working too hard" with its periodic feature updates. “After getting over a dozen new features and a brand new AI model, Pixel cuts loose for some snowy fun with its best friend,” the video description reads.

    The advertisement highlights Pixel's more than a dozen new capabilities, as well as the launch of the Gemini Nano AI model for on-device operations. Pixel encourages the iPhone to enjoy its latest capabilities, and the iPhone recognises the awesomeness of being the first to incorporate Google's new AI model.

    After the hectic autumn releases, Pixel proposes that both phones unwind like their other pals. The cheerful conversation continues as they take in the wintry scenery. The advertisements playfully poke fun at Apple's absence of certain AI features.

    In a playful and entertaining manner, Google’s advertisement effectively captures the attention of viewers while delivering the core fact that the Pixel is at the forefront of AI integration in smartphones. It's a friendly competition between the two tech giants.

    Meanwhile, Google has launched Gemini, its most powerful and adaptable AI model. The Gemini Nano on-device edition is now available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

    The Pixel 8 Pro can produce summaries in the Recorder app using Gemini Nano, offering condensed versions of recorded conversations, interviews, presentations, and more even when there is no network connection. Furthermore, as a developer preview on the Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini Nano drives the Smart Reply in Gboard. The new AI model also drives movies and images, improving their quality.

