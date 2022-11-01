Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max priced at Rs 1.1 crore features rare Rolex on its back

Russian luxury brand Caviar has launched a new range of limited edition Apple iPhone 14 models featuring lavish materials and a Rolex watch. The renewed collection of Caviar based on iPhone 14 Pro is called “Grand Complications”.

On Apple's official website, the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB of storage is presently listed for Rs 1,89,900. Despite the fact that many people may consider the phone to be pricey, it is still affordable when compared to the Caviar Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Daytona, which costs Rs 1.1 crore ($134250). The limited edition Apple iPhone 14 devices from Russian luxury company Caviar come with luxurious materials and a Rolex timepiece. "Grand Complications" is the name of the upgraded Caviar series based on the iPhone 14 Pro. Every smartphone in this category has a mechanical chronograph built in into it.

The new 2022 flagship was equipped with a Rolex timepiece and ornamental sensors from a race car control panel.

The Daytona and Skeleton Booster cellphones are part of the Grand Complication upgrade. Those who are familiar with the history of professional motorsport and the original Rolex Daytona collection will be able to appreciate their unique beauty.

Also Read | Google messages app receives new features to compete against WhatsApp, iMessage

The Daytona Beach and Road Course in Florida, the United States, are where the Cosmograph Daytona by Rolex gets its name. Malcolm Campbell, who had established the record speed there of 272.465 mph on the 22nd of February, 1933, is responsible for its global fame. The record holder acknowledged the creator of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf,' proposal for a cooperation, and in 1962 Rolex started producing the watch with the same name and became an official sponsor of the Daytona 500.

Caviar's Daytona is a classic beauty that was only produced in one edition. On the instrument panel of the limited edition iPhone 14 Pro model are ornamental dials. The speedometer, oil, and gasoline indicators are plated in jewellery enamel and cast in 18K gold. The switches on the dashboard are made of 18 K gold. The firm claims that although the switches are functional, they are merely meant to be aesthetic.

Also Read | iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000? Grab Rs 69,990 Apple phone for THIS price

The basic model is the iPhone 14 Pro Grand Complications 128GB Skeleton Booster, which costs $10,320. The iPhone 14 Pro Max Grand Complications Daytona 1TB will be offered in a single copy for $134,250 as a modification with a substantially more costly Rolex.