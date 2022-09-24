Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India: Here's how much they may cost

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google is finally bringing its flagship Pixel phones to India. The company has confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will also come to India.  The Pixel 7 series will come with a starting price of $599 (around Rs 48,580), according to recent leaks. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is said to cost $899 (around Rs 72,910). 

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Google is finally bringing its flagship Pixel phones to India. The company has confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will also come to India. The devices will make their debut in the global market on October 6, after which Google is expected to announce the price and release date for the Indian market too. Ahead of the launch event, the pricing of the Pixel 7 series have been revealed online. Here is all the information you require.

    According to leaks from Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii, the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (roughly Rs 48,500). Google has already said that the Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options for the Pixel 7 will be offered. It will include 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

    The source also states that the Pixel 7 Pro will cost $899 (roughly Rs 72,800). Google has already said that the Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colours of the Pixel 7 Pro will be offered. Despite the fact that there is no information available on the memory configurations, we believe the Pixel 7 Pro may come with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

    The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC. Google’s design of the Pixel 7 series confirms that the ‘vanilla’ model will have a dual-camera setup on the back, while the ‘Pro’ variant will offer a rear triple-camera setup. 

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
