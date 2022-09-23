Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Watch finally revealed ahead of launch; Check out its first detailed look | Watch

    In the teaser video, we can see the circular dial on the Pixel Watch, something that almost all renders and leaks have hinted at previously. The circular dial comes with a display that curves around the edges. There is also what seems to be a digital crown on the right side of the Pixel Watch dial. 

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    The impending Pixel Watch, which will be Google's first wristwatch, has received its first official glimpse according to Google. The Mountain View, California-based company has shown some of the future smartwatch's design aspects in a video teaser that has been put on the official "Made by Google" YouTube website.

    The Pixel Watch's circular dial, which has previously been alluded to in virtually all images and leaks, is shown in the teaser film. The display on the circular dial has a rounded outer border. On the right side of the Pixel Watch dial, there is what appears to be a digital crown as well. The video also shows what Google's basic silicone straps would look like.

    The Google teaser also reveals a different type of strap attachment, which may be a brand-exclusive clip mechanism. We are unable to comment on the Pixel Watch's expected sensors because the Google movie does not reveal the rear panel.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7 Pro: Pre-orders to begin from October 6; Watch first impressions clip

    On October 6, Google will hold an event called "Made by Google" to introduce the Pixel Watch together with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Following the debut of the Pixel 3 series in 2018, the business recently declared that it will introduce the Pixel 7 series to India for the first time.

    Also Read | Apple announces festive season sale, to begin from Sept 26: iPhone 13, AirPods & more to expect

    At least in the US, the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 6 itself. The Google Tensor G2 chip, the second generation of the Tensor processor, will be included with the Pixel 7 series, according to Google. The Pixel 7 Pro may include 12GB of RAM and a Mali-G710 GPU in addition to the new Google Tensor G2 chipset, according to a recent Geekbench listing.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
