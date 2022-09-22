Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally coming to India

After roughly three years, mainline Pixel flagships are making a comeback to India. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will launch on October 6, 2022 at the Made By Google event!

In India, Google has only been launching the Pixel A series phones for the last few years, but it is all set to change with Google now announcing that Pixel 7 series will be making its way to India. Notably, the last mainline ‘Made By Google’ flagship that came to India was the Pixel 3 series back in 2018. Due to a number of factors that Google mentioned, the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 did not debut in India. At the Made By Google event on October 6, 2022, the Pixel 7 series will debut.

Google India has only confirmed that the Pixel 7 series would be released in India; however, given prior performance, it is highly probable that the Pixel 7 will launch simultaneously in India and the rest of the globe on October 6, 2022 at the Made By Google launch event.

In order to compete with Apple's iPhone 13 and 13 Pro at the time, Google announced the Pixel 6 for $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro for $899. Having said that, Google might maintain the same prices given that Apple's iPhone 14 and 14 Pro haven't been given a price in the US this year.

For improved machine learning, Google and Samsung together created the second-generation Tensor system-on-chip, which will be included in the Pixel 7 series. Additionally, it is anticipated that both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would maintain the design language of the Pixel 6, but with a modified camera module to improve durability.

The Pixel 7 Pro will have a triple camera arrangement with wide, ultrawide, and a telephoto lens on sale while the normal Pixel 7 will have a twin camera setup with wide and ultrawide cameras available. Samsung GN1, the primary sensor used in the Pixel 6 series, is anticipated to return.