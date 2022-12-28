Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 6a for Rs 5,100? Know how to grab smartphone during Flipkart year end sale

    The Google Pixel 6a was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 43,999. The Google Pixel 6a is currently available at Rs 5,100 on Flipkart after Rs 38,899 discount. Know how to buy the smartphone at this amazing price.

    Google Pixel 6a for Rs 5100 Know how to grab smartphone during Flipkart year end sale gcw
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

    The Flipkart Year End Sale is currently active, and the e-commerce site is providing enormous savings on well-liked handsets from well-known manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Google, and others. If you want to get a new Google Pixel 6a in the coming year, the Flipkart Year End Sale, which closes tonight (December 28), may be the ideal opportunity for you.

    On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 6a is now offered at a significant discount. The Google Pixel 6a was initially priced at Rs 43,999 in India, however the firm cut the price of the smartphone with the introduction of the Google Pixel 7 series. After a reduction of Rs 38,899, the Google Pixel 6a is being offered on Flipkart for Rs 5,100.

    After a Rs 14,000 price reduction, the Google Pixel 6a is now available in the Year End Sale for Rs 29,999. On orders of Rs 5,000 and more, Federal Bank credit cards are eligible for 10% discount, up to Rs 3,000. This implies that the Google Pixel 6a's pricing might be reduced by Rs 2,999. Additionally, you may replace your old smartphone for a Google Pixel 6a and save up to Rs 21,900. After applying all bank promotions and discounts, you can get the Google Pixel 6a from Flipkart for Rs 5,100, saving you Rs 38,899 overall.

    The 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display on the Google Pixel 6a has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display's refresh rate is supported at 60Hz. The smartphone's internal Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage power it from the inside out.

    The Google Pixel 6a has a dual back camera arrangement with a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 12MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

