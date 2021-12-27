Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot? Details inside

According to the Brazilian website 'Blog do iPhone', the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions set to be released in 2023 may be devoid of an actual SIM card slot.

Apple introduced eSIM functionality on the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, and a new speculative theory suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro, expected to be launched in 2023, will be the first iPhone model to lack a physical SIM card slot. According to the Brazilian website 'Blog do iPhone', the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions set to be released in 2023 may be devoid of an actual SIM card slot. Instead, only eSIM cards will be supported for connectivity on the devices.

It is also said that two eSIM cards would be supported, guaranteeing dual SIM capability. The removal of the SIM card slot may increase water resistance even further. It's unknown whether non-Pro versions will likewise rely fully on eSIM technology or continue to use actual SIM card slots. Apple may also integrate a periscope lens in at least one iPhone 15 model. This will result in much better optical zoom. The iPhone 14, the next flagship model, will offer up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will employ QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone, boosting capacity to 2 TB as storage technologies advance. The company is also said to be working on a 48MP camera lens for the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023. Over the next two years, these iPhone camera advancements will help Taiwanese maker Largan Precision increase its market share, sales, and profit.The 48MP camera will be exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models and will allow 8K video recording, up from 4K now. 8K movies would be appropriate for viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset, expected to be released next year.

