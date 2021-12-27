  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot? Details inside

    According to the Brazilian website 'Blog do iPhone', the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions set to be released in 2023 may be devoid of an actual SIM card slot.

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot Details inside gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Apple introduced eSIM functionality on the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, and a new speculative theory suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro, expected to be launched in 2023, will be the first iPhone model to lack a physical SIM card slot. According to the Brazilian website 'Blog do iPhone', the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions set to be released in 2023 may be devoid of an actual SIM card slot. Instead, only eSIM cards will be supported for connectivity on the devices.

    It is also said that two eSIM cards would be supported, guaranteeing dual SIM capability. The removal of the SIM card slot may increase water resistance even further. It's unknown whether non-Pro versions will likewise rely fully on eSIM technology or continue to use actual SIM card slots. Apple may also integrate a periscope lens in at least one iPhone 15 model. This will result in much better optical zoom. The iPhone 14, the next flagship model, will offer up to 2 TB of storage.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to come up with 48-megapixel camera, support 8K video recording? Details inside

    Apple will employ QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone, boosting capacity to 2 TB as storage technologies advance. The company is also said to be working on a 48MP camera lens for the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023. Over the next two years, these iPhone camera advancements will help Taiwanese maker Largan Precision increase its market share, sales, and profit.The 48MP camera will be exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models and will allow 8K video recording, up from 4K now. 8K movies would be appropriate for viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset, expected to be released next year.

    Also Read | Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India? Details inside

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo V23 Series to launch on January 5 2022 in India Details inside gcw

    Vivo V23 Series to launch on January 5, 2022 in India; Details inside

    Vivo S12 Vivo S12 Pro launched From price to features here is everything about it gcw

    Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro launched; From price to features, here is everything about it

    Realme GT 2 series to launch in January 2022 design officially out Details inside gcw

    Realme GT 2 series to launch in January 2022, design officially out; Details inside

    Honor officially teases Magic V as companys first foldable smartphone gcw

    Honor officially teases 'Magic V' as company's first foldable smartphone

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India Heres all about it gcw

    Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to launch on January 6 in India; Here's all about it

    Recent Stories

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card-dnm

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH) RCB

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH)

    Madhuban song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video-dnm

    ‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this RCB

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash -ycb

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon