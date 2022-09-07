Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google announces Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch to launch on October 6; Details here

    Google in a blog confirmed that it will make the Pixel 7 line-up official on October 6. The Google Pixel 7 series will be powered by the Tensor G2, the second-generation chip in Google's Tensor lineup.

    Google announces Pixel 7 series Pixel Watch to launch on October 6 ahead of Apple iPhone 14 event gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Google has officially announced the Pixel 7 launch event after months of leaks and rumours. Coincidentally, precisely one month after Apple's release of the iPhone 14, Google will have its massive event, which will witness a flood of debuts. In a blog post, Google stated that the Pixel 7 lineup will become official on October 6. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and eagerly anticipated Google Pixel Watch will all be part of the lineup. Its Nest smart speakers will also receive some upgrades.

    The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be part of Google's much anticipated Pixel 7 series, which has been announced as being launched. Google will reveal the Google Pixel Watch, which has been in development for the previous two years, along with the phones. In reality, it was rumoured that Google will unveil the product at the Pixel 6 launch event of the previous year, but the debut was postponed owing to an alleged chip shortage. Google also has ambitions to increase the number of Nest smart speakers.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14: Planning to buy the latest smartphone? Here's when it will be available

    The latest iteration of Tensor, Google's own mobile CPU, will power the Google Pixel 7 series out of the box. It is expected to add individualised capabilities for images, videos, security, and speech recognition. While there is not much known on the internals of the smartphone, we have seen renders, prototype units, and even leaked unboxing videos for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in previous reports.

    The Pixel Watch, Google's first wristwatch, will also be presented during the occasion. The business is combining the health and fitness know-how of Fitbit and Google under one roof. The upgraded version of Google's WearOS will power the wristwatch. According to the manufacturer, all Pixel and Android phones, as well as the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earphones, are compatible with the Pixel Watch.

    The introduction of the Google Pixel 7 was revealed exactly one month after the tonight-announced release of the Apple iPhone 14. Google introduced the Pixel 6 series in October of last year as well, roughly a month after Apple unveiled the iPhone 13.

    Also Read | Apple event 2022: With iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, tech giant may phase out physical SIM card slots

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 Planning to buy the latest smartphone Here s when it will be available gcw

    Apple iPhone 14: Planning to buy the latest smartphone? Here's when it will be available

    Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be discontinued this year here s why gcw

    Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be discontinued this year; Here's why

    Apple event 2022 With iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max tech giant likely to phase out physical SIM card slots gcw

    Apple event 2022: With iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, tech giant may phase out physical SIM card slots

    Apple Far Out event 2022 iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max to launch today Heres what you need to know gcw

    Apple 'Far Out' event 2022: iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max to launch today? Here's what you need to know

    Apple to launch multiple AR VR headsets first headset could be named Apple Reality Pro gcw

    Apple to launch multiple AR/ VR headsets, first headset could be named 'Apple Reality Pro'

    Recent Stories

    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied AJR

    Money laundering case: Uddhav Thackeray seeks to meet Sanjay Raut in jail; permission denied

    tennis Oops he did it again Nick Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit Karen Khachanov sparks social media outrage snt

    'Oops he did it again!': Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit; sparks social media outrage

    Beef over Brahmastra Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra drb

    ‘Beef’ over Brahmastra: Artists should not hurt sentiments, says MP HM Narottam Mishra

    Apple iPhone 14 Planning to buy the latest smartphone Here s when it will be available gcw

    Apple iPhone 14: Planning to buy the latest smartphone? Here's when it will be available

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Full schedule, fixtures, dates, time, where to watch in India and more

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon