Google announces Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch to launch on October 6; Details here

Google in a blog confirmed that it will make the Pixel 7 line-up official on October 6. The Google Pixel 7 series will be powered by the Tensor G2, the second-generation chip in Google's Tensor lineup.

Google has officially announced the Pixel 7 launch event after months of leaks and rumours. Coincidentally, precisely one month after Apple's release of the iPhone 14, Google will have its massive event, which will witness a flood of debuts. In a blog post, Google stated that the Pixel 7 lineup will become official on October 6. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and eagerly anticipated Google Pixel Watch will all be part of the lineup. Its Nest smart speakers will also receive some upgrades.

The latest iteration of Tensor, Google's own mobile CPU, will power the Google Pixel 7 series out of the box. It is expected to add individualised capabilities for images, videos, security, and speech recognition. While there is not much known on the internals of the smartphone, we have seen renders, prototype units, and even leaked unboxing videos for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in previous reports.

The Pixel Watch, Google's first wristwatch, will also be presented during the occasion. The business is combining the health and fitness know-how of Fitbit and Google under one roof. The upgraded version of Google's WearOS will power the wristwatch. According to the manufacturer, all Pixel and Android phones, as well as the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earphones, are compatible with the Pixel Watch.

The introduction of the Google Pixel 7 was revealed exactly one month after the tonight-announced release of the Apple iPhone 14. Google introduced the Pixel 6 series in October of last year as well, roughly a month after Apple unveiled the iPhone 13.

