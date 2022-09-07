Apple event 2022: With iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, tech giant may phase out physical SIM card slots

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series that includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (Plus), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per Gurman, Apple may ditch the SIM card slot in Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max to push eSIM technology.

Considering that we are only a few hours away from the much anticipated Apple event, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is now a hot subject among tech enthusiasts. New rumours regarding the new iPhone have been spreading around the internet. The Far Out September 7 event by Apple will start at 10:30 IST, and it is anticipated that Apple will introduce the new iPhone 14 series, which consists of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max (Plus), and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro variants have been the subject of various reports up to this point, and now Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has given brand-new data about the devices. Gurman predicts that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will have a larger battery.

According to Gurman, Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will feature bigger batteries than their forerunners. In addition, Gurman asserts that Apple will begin to phase away physical SIM card slots with the release of the iPhone 14 Pro. Gurman claims that in order to use eSIM technology, Apple may do away with the SIM card port in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The first notch-free iPhones will be the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models. According to sources, the front of the iPhone 14 Pro would include a new "pill-shaped + punch hole" cutout for a selfie camera, Face ID, privacy indications, and a few other sensors.

The 'Pro' versions of the Apple iPhone 14 series are also said to have updated A16 Bionic chips, 48MP rear cameras with larger lenses, and 30W fast charging. According to reports, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro will cost more than the model it replaces. Despite Apple's reputation for keeping information about its next products a secret, suppliers and tipsters frequently guess what the tech titan is up to.

