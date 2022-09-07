Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14: Planning to buy the latest smartphone? Here's when it will be available

    If predictions of the known analysts are to be believed the Apple iPhone 14 series that consists of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will go on sale from September 16.

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Every Apple fan is eager to see the newest devices that the tech giant will unveil at its Far Out September 7 event, which starts in a few hours. According to sources, Apple will introduce four new iPhone models, three new smartwatches, and a new set of Pro TWS earphones. Late last month, Apple distributed invitations for the debut of the iPhone 14 series; prior to that, it was anticipated that the firm would hold the autumn event on the second Tuesday of September, as in previous years.

    Analysts had, however, already speculated that Apple will hold the iPhone 14 series announcement event on September 7 before the company officially announced the date. The Apple iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be on sale starting on September 16 if forecasts made by well-known analysts are to be believed.

    Also Read | Apple event 2022: With iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, tech giant may phase out physical SIM card slots

    To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 went on sale in the US and India on September 24 and it is likely that this year too, the flagship iPhone series will go on sale on the same day (September 16). According to a well-known Apple expert, the future iPhone 14 smartphone might be produced in China and India concurrently. According to Ming-Chi Kuo's tweets, Apple is attempting to lessen the effects of geopolitics on supply and views the Indian market as the next major growth engine.

    “My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past).” Kuo wrote in his Twitter post.

    Also Read | Apple 'Far Out' event 2022: iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Max to launch today? Here's what you need to know

    According to Indian Standard Time, the Apple event in 2022 will start at 10:30 p.m. The business will be holding its first live event since the Covid-19 outbreak began, but like in past years, Apple fans across the world may watch it live online.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
