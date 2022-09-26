Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fitbit wearables will be required to be linked with Google account from 2023

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Google account will soon be required to sign up on to a Fitbit fitness band. The company, now owned by Google would make it mandatory for its devices to be logged in using Google account from next year. According to Fitbit, Google will not use Fitbit health and wellness data for Google Ads. The majority of the items are still sold by Fitbit, despite Google purchasing the company in order to extend its device ecosystem. If this move takes place, it will be Google's first significant consumer-facing choice to include Fitbit.

    The wearable company stated on a support website that "when we offer Google accounts on Fitbit in 2023, some uses of Fitbit will require a Google account, including to join up for Fitbit or activate newly launched Fitbit devices and features.

    It continued, "If you have a Fitbit account, you'll have the choice to migrate Fitbit to your Google account following the introduction of Google accounts on Fitbit or to continue using your existing Fitbit devices and services with your Fitbit account for as long as it's supported."

    According to the firm, Google accounts on Fitbit will provide customers with a number of advantages, such as a single login for Fitbit and other Google services, account security, centralised privacy settings for Fitbit user data, and more Google features on Fitbit. You will need to agree to the transfer of your Fitbit user data from Fitbit to Google if you wish to switch from your Fitbit account to your Google account after the launch of Google accounts on Fitbit.

    After the transfer is complete, you will log into Fitbit using your Google account rather than your Fitbit account. Then, in accordance with Google's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and legally enforceable Fitbit agreements, Fitbit will be made available to you.

