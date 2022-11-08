'Twitter usage is at an all-time high,' says Elon Musk, Tesla CEO hopes 'servers don’t melt'

Since the time Elon Musk took over Twitter, he made a couple of changes and the most hard-hitting was laying off 50 per cent of staff without any specific prior notice. In latest news, Musk claims that Twitter users are also using the platform more than ever before. He said that Twitter usage has gone to an all-time high now.

Elon Musk, the new head of Twitter, claims that users aren't the only ones utilising it most frequently at the moment. He has always been active on Twitter, but since taking over as CEO, he has gotten even more active.

In one of his most recent tweets, he stated that "Twitter use is at an all-time high lol." In fact, Musk worries that servers would melt because of how heavily used they appear to be. He said, "I only hope the servers don't melt!"

Musk has changed a few things since he took over Twitter, and the most drastic was firing 50% of the workers with no advance warning. Approximately 3700 employees, or 50% of the staff, are said to have been let go by Musk. Almost the entire India team has been asked to leave.

It's interesting to note that Twitter encouraged certain employees to return shortly after firing 50% of its workforce. According to reports, the corporation fired the workers "by mistake".

Musk commented on the mass layoffs, stating that the need for staff reduction was due to Twitter's daily financial losses. "Unfortunately, Twitter's decrease in staff is the only option when the firm is losing more than $4M each day. Everyone who left the company received a 3 month severance package, which is 50% more than what is needed by law," he tweeted.

