Signal users can customise stories, can delete anytime; Here's how this feature will work

Signal has introduced a new feature that allows users to customise how to post their stories. Using the new functionality, stories can now automatically expire 24 hours after being shared, however anybody can manually delete them at any time before that. Just choose "Stories" from the Settings menu and disable Stories to ensure the maximum privacy.

"Today, stories have significantly changed how people communicate on social media, and adding such entertaining elements is another way to increase content engagement without effort," a report said.

With the new function provided at Signal, it allows the user to hold private discussions with the people who matter, it was noted. "There has been speculation about keeping privacy," it said. The platform has decided to manage story viewing in a more comprehensive manner.

Everyone in your phone's contact list who uses Signal, anybody with whom you have spoken privately (even without creating a contact), and anyone who has agreed to receive messages from you, can watch stories. According to the report, stories may also be shared with smaller groups of people or groups, and one can design a unique structure to keep track of who has read each narrative.

How will this new feature work?

Signal has opted for a broader way of handling the story viewing feature. All Signal users in a user's phone contact list, anyone who has had a 1:1 chat with a user on Signal (even without adding a contact), and anyone whose message request has been approved on Signal can share and watch stories. Additionally, users have the option to manually hide their stories from certain individuals.

Users may also construct their own unique formats to keep track of who has read their tales and distribute the content with a smaller number of individuals or groups in a manner similar to this. Anyone in the group who is a part of one of the user's previously created group conversations may read the user's story as well as the comments and responses of other group members. Regardless of whether one has communicated with another group member directly outside of the group, one may view any changes that other members post to the group story.

On Signal, users may post text, picture, and video updates to their tales. After being shared, stories will automatically expire after 24 hours, but they can potentially be erased earlier.

Signal has been a popular instant messaging choice in recent years for many users seeking increased privacy and stronger end-to-end encryption requirements.

